Senator to schedule public hearings for 2 key GPA bills

Two bills, including one that would help Guam Power Authority avoid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines, are being scheduled for a public hearing.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell, chairperson of the legislative committee with oversight on energy utilities, said his committee is working to schedule the hearings.

One measure is Bill 212-36, which would authorize the utility to engage in bond refinancing. The other, Bill 213-36, would grant an exemption from local law that prevents the construction of fossil fuel generation facilities in excess of 1 MW within 1,500 feet of a school.

GPA had appealed for Ridgell, who has been critical of the agency, to schedule hearings on the bills as soon as possible.

The latter measure is integral for the 198 megawatt Ukudu power plant, which is scheduled to be commissioned by mid-2024 and become the next main source of energy for the island, at least until more renewable energy sources are incorporated.

The project has been met with criticism, partly due to being another fossil fuel power plant.

The plant is intended to comply with federal emissions regulations, which GPA had violated for years with existing generators. It is one of the projects in the consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency - essentially an agreement to complete certain milestones in order for GPA to avoid federal fines.

The power utility is projecting to reach a little more than 25% renewable energy by 2025, given that all current renewable energy projects are commissioned. By that year, GPA is also projecting to have cut annual fuel consumption by 1.17 million barrels. There should also be a reduction in fuel costs, although there is an anticipated bump in 2023 as GPA utilizes cleaner but costlier fuels, and before the decommissioning of older power plant.

But these projections also depend on the commissioning of the Ukudu power plant.

With the plant online, along with the 25% renewable energy capacity, GPA is projecting that its sulfur dioxide emissions will fall from about 13,000 tons per year to just seven tons by 2025.

A recent controversy for the Ukudu plant is the relocation of reserve power to Piti. In order to proceed with a shorter permitting process, the utility and the Ukudu plant owner agreed to place 41 MW of reserve generation at Piti instead of 65 MW initially planned to be on site at Ukudu.

Installing 41 MW of reserve at Piti would place it close enough to Jose Rios Middle School to be in violation of the law on fossil fuel facilities, requiring the exemption in Bill 213.

Ridgell had been critical of the change, announcing that the he had requested the Office of Public Accountability to look into the matter. However, the OPA stated the issue was out of its jurisdiction.

According to GPA, Bill 213 is needed to for the timely completion of the Ukudu plant by April 2024.

The Korea Electric Power Co. and Korea East-West Power consortium, the project owner, is financing the main plant and the reserve 41 MW at Piti.

The Department of Land Management opined that the Cabras site in Piti, where the reserve generation is intended to be, was transferred to GPA and is un-zoned federal property for power plant use by the utility.

However, KEPCO-KEWP was concerned about the conflict between that special use designation and the law on distancing fossil fuel facilities from schools, and prompted GPA to seek legislative remedy.

"GPA has been encouraging KEPCO to proceed with financing of the main 198 MW plant as we address the 41 MW diesel so that the main plant which is of utmost importance could proceed without delay. KEPCO continues to express concern on delay of the 41 MW site authorization," GPA stated.

KEPCO-KEWP and GPA entered into a 25-year energy conversion agreement, during which GPA will purchase power from the Ukudu power plant. After that term, the ownership of the plant converts to GPA.

Local law requires that the utility reach a renewable energy portfolio of 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2045, subject to engineering and economic analysis by GPA, provided that any changes are approved by the Public Utilities Commission.

Another of Ridgell's concerns was whether the April 2024 commissioning date for the Ukudu power plant would push it past the 2045 deadline for 100% renewables. He requested the attorney general's review for this matter.

But the conventional power power plant, at least in the form of a reserve, will remain on Guam even after the island otherwise reaches 100% renewable energy capacity, as its cheaper and more reliable than solar power and energy story systems, GPA stated. By 2045, it's likely all other conventional power plants will be retired, leaving the Ukudu plant as the main plant providing a reliability reserve for the island, according to the utility.