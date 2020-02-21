Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee said the Legislature follows all the travel laws that already cover "nearly every proposal” in Sen. James Moylan’s recent resolution.

On Wednesday, Moylan submitted a resolution that would require all senators and legislative staff to justify the purpose of off-island travel and specifically state the benefit to the island community – in addition to what’s already mandated.

Moylan said some travel is necessary, but there are instances when senators and staff can use technology to communicate, instead of spending thousands of dollars on travel. Documents on the Legislature’s website show that in nine months, from February to October 2019, senators and legislative staff accrued more than $66,000 in travel.

Lee’s office responded Thursday, saying current laws and legislative policy already require justification for travel. Existing requirements include submitting reports detailing the trip – all of which are posted on the Legislature’s website.

Some of the reports show the level of detail varies on the reports and there’s no specific line or subhead on reports noting how taxpayers benefit from the trip.

"If Sen. Moylan wants increased transparency on travel from senators, he should start by disclosing where he was on Super Bowl Monday and why he didn’t return in time to vote during session,” a statement from Lee’s office notes. “Maybe Sen. Moylan would be aware of this if he bothered to read through the budget law he was dead set on voting against. Moreover, majority members disclose our travel dates even when that travel is of a personal nature.”

Moylan responded, in part, "I have used zero taxpayer dollars on travel. Resolution 305-35 is simply asking for a justification report when using taxpayer dollars."