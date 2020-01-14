Sen. Kelly Marsh has introduced a bill that would make Sept. 2 of each year Ha'ånen I Manmanachu Siha Put I Taotao Tåno', or Standing Up for the People of Guåhan Day.

The day would not be a paid GovGuam holiday.

Marsh’s bill would authorize I Kumision i Fino' CHamoru yan I Fina'nå'guen I Historia yan I Lina'la' Taotao Tåno', or the Commission on CHamoru Language and the Teaching of the History and Culture of the Indigenous People of Guam, to head up the observance of this day, according to a press release from Marsh’s office.

The commission, however, hasn’t had a chance to deliberate on the bill, said Chairwoman Hope Cristobal.

Language commission hesitant to get on board

“We didn’t want to take the lead right off the bat,” Cristobal said. “We have about 14 mandates for the commission – we have a lot on our hands. And this would be a new responsibility.”

She said the commission will likely discuss the bill at its next meeting.

Marsh said she discussed the bill with the language commission and the Guam Department of Education CHamoru Studies program, adding that, “A main intention was for the day to be one of learning and commemoration at the schools, incorporating lessons and possibly activities into existing curriculum within the school classrooms."

She doesn’t foresee the bill, if enacted, to cost Guam taxpayers anything, saying “This bill is clearly administrative in nature.”

More specific than Mes CHamoru

Guam already has an entire month set aside, Mes CHamoru, to celebrate the CHamoru culture. Marsh said the difference between what she's proposing and the annual celebration is that Mes CHamoru focuses on "the culture, the language, and the life ways of ancestral, traditional, and to some degree contemporary CHamorus."

The new day, at the start of each school year, would be a “special moment in time for us to recognize and commemorate CHamorus and other peoples of Guam who have stood up for our community in the face of past (and) continuing challenges and injustices,” the press release states.

Marsh: Day could help curb societal ills

“We need to instill that we on Guåhan have value and are worth championing, and that we have many who stood up to make our lives better, of whom we should be proud. To not remember, recognize, and commemorate them would be an injustice to our heroines and heroes who have pushed for improvements and justice for the peoples of Guåhan,” Marsh said. “Hopefully by doing so, our youth will be inspired to follow in the footsteps of those before them and continue what is really a legacy for our community.”

The senator noted that everything she has “studied in the last 30 years, and every social science professor I know says that one of the most powerful ways to fight against crime, drug abuse, suicide, and other community problems is to provide people with a sense of cultural or local identity in which they feel pride, and a sense of value.”