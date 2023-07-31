Sen. Frank Blas Jr. is the latest local elected official to request support from U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

In a letter written July 27, Blas requested Haaland's assistance and support for increased funding and programs directed at enhancing Guam's infrastructure, considering the vital role the island plays in national defense.

"I am sure you are aware that because of Guam’s strategic location, my island has been deemed an indispensable asset by the Department of Defense for the security and stability of the IndoPacific region and, most critically, for the defense of the nation. Guam serves as a crucial operating platform projecting American strength and influence across Asia," Blas wrote.

"However, while it serves as a beacon of our nation’s defense presence, it is more importantly the home for over 150,000 Guamanians who now live under the threats inherent to being the front line for America’s influence," he added.

Blas said it's important to improve and enhance Guam's transportation networks, energy grids, water distribution, health care system and other critical infrastructure components.

"I urge you, as the secretary of the Interior, to recognize and acknowledge the significance of my island’s strategic importance and the indispensable military presence on Guam. I again ask for your assistance and support in requesting and advocating for the necessary funding and programs that will ensure Guam remain at the forefront of America’s defense capabilities and that the people of Guam are not further burdened by it," Blas wrote.

Haaland met with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio this month as part of a weeklong visit to the Pacific islands.

In their meeting, the governor made a point to stress to Haaland that Guam needed to receive adequate reimbursement for compact impact expenses and expressed support for the Compact Impact Fairness Act, or CIFA, a federal bill expanding the eligibility of citizens of the Micronesian nations under Compacts of Free Association for certain federal public benefits.

The governor also said CIFA shouldn't replace the $30 million in compact funding regularly received by COFA-impacted U.S. territories — the legal authority for that funding expires at the end of this fiscal year.

Leon Guerrero also asked Haaland to support Guam Del. James Moylan's effort to extend Guam's $16 million share of compact impact funding another fiscal year.

Moylan also had the opportunity to meet with Haaland.

"A couple of months ago, during an oversight hearing, I had invited Secretary Haaland to Guam, so she could see and learn firsthand some of the impacts which federal policies have on Guam. As the department with direct purview over the territories, it is vital that they understand our needs, such as why reimbursements for (Compacts of Free Association) are critical for our island," Moylan stated in a press release.

"Along with our discussions on COFA, the meeting comprised of our efforts to work with (the House Committee on Appropriations) to find offsets for reimbursement, the need to prioritize the return of excess land and seeking other funding opportunities," Moylan added.