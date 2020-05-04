The CNMI governor’s office released their plan on spending federal funding provided for their COVID-19 response, a move that Sen. Joe San Agustin would like to see Guam’s governor replicate.

San Agustin, who has called for a Special Economic Services Meeting on Thursday, May 7, said he expects the governor's fiscal team to provide a spending plan for the $117 million in “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act” Act funding.

San Agustin has said he wants updates on tax refunds, cash projections and collections.

The CNMI outlined their plan, which includes:

• $11M – procurement of test kits, personal protective equipment, first aid kits, disinfectant sprays and sanitation equipment.

• $6.4M – ventilators, intensive care unit beds, monitors, portable X-rays, ultrasounds, infusion pumps and COVID-19 detection kits.

• $6M – services by health care professionals, sanitation and disinfection services, engineering services and laboratory testing professionals.

• $1.5M – construction of Medical Care and Treatment Site

• $10M – support payroll for first responders in public safety, human and ancillary services, and support staff related to COVID-19 emergency.