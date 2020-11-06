Sen. Therese Terlaje, Guam's top vote-getter among all senatorial candidates in the 2020 and 2018 elections, on Thursday said she looks forward to a collaborative, transparent and productive 36th Legislature that will have eight Democrats and seven Republicans.

"I'm very humbled that the people of Guam put their trust and confidence in me," the Democrat senator told The Guam Daily Post. "I'm hoping that my hard work, and looking out for their interest, resonated with the people."

As to whether she will vie for speakership once again, Terlaje declined to comment on the matter at this time.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, for her part, said it would be "premature" to have discussions on the new speakership before the 2020 election results are certified.

The Guam Election Commission will certify the election results on Nov. 18.

"I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to continue serving the people of Guam. I think it is evident that Democrats have been able to get the job done and the people see that," Muña Barnes said.

Muña Barnes' vote ranking went from number four in the 2018 election, to number 10 this year.

Terlaje, who received 18,778 votes in the 2020 general election, said individual performance and willingness to collaborate regardless of political party will matter much more than political partisanship in the next Legislature.

"If they are willing to collaborate before they criticize, then I think that's how we're going to get the work done, and that's what I encourage, collaboration first before criticism," she said.

The priority, she said, should be on helping people and businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic, and to ensure that the government provides the highest level of service and transparency.

While the current Legislature has 10 Democrats and five Republicans, the next one will have Democrats cling to a razor-thin majority with only eight members.

"I don't see that being an issue, how many Republicans or Democrats," Terlaje, a former legislative counsel, said.

She noted that the current Legislature is a diverse group with members serving their first term.

The returning Republican senators, she said, have "huge name recognition," having been involved in politics for a long time.

They include former Sen. Tony Ada, former Sen. Frank Blas Jr., former Sen. Christopher Duenas and former Sen. Joanne Brown.

'Fair'

At least one Republican incumbent who got re-elected, Sen. Telo Taitague, is rooting for Terlaje as the next speaker on record.

"I believe she will be fair and will help restore the legislative branch as a true check and balance on Adelup, which our community has been calling for," Taitague, the current minority leader, said.

Taitague said with an 8-7 Legislature, she's confident that senators will work closely together to ensure "a fair and collaborative leadership in the 36th compared to what we've experienced in the 35th."

Moylan: 2nd highest vote-getter

Republican Sen. James Moylan, the second most-voted senatorial candidate, said he will keep on pushing for the initiatives that the majority mostly ignored, and for government transparency and accountability.

"With the 8-7 split for the 36th Legislature, keeping the administration in check and maintaining a balance will even be stronger," Moylan said.

Moylan said he's vying to become minority leader in the next Legislature.

Former Senator Tony Ada, who's coming back in thfe 36th Legislature and is the current chairman of the Republican Party of Guam, said they will be meeting soon to start forming the leadership for the next Legislature.

Nelson: 3rd highest vote-getter

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, despite a muted campaign during the pandemic and is currently on active duty orders as a member of the Guam National Guard, managed to earn the third highest number of votes for the legislative race this year.

"The people of Guam know and love Telena Cruz Nelson because she has always held a listening ear to the community and has never hesitated to meet the suffering she sees with compassion and commitment that pierces deeper than any photo op could portray," according to Tihu Lujan, campaign spokesperson and treasurer for Nelson.

Lujan said "in contrast to other candidates, we held steady to a very humble campaign this election season because we know our people are suffering and we know there has not been enough done to meet our people where they need us."

As for a leadership post in the next Legislature, Lujan said there's been no discussion on this at this time "but we look forward to working together with those elected to the 36th Guam Legislature in the spirit of unity our people expect and need to relieve their suffering."

Session before Thanksgiving

Muña Barnes said the Legislature will have its November session session "sooner than the end of the month," and this also takes into consideration the Thanksgiving break.

"I am focused on making sure all my bills are in order," the speaker said. "As we wrap up this term, I have recently had some bills referred to my committee and I am focused on getting those bills in my committee heard and the Committee Reports filed so that the authors can have their bills entertained before we adjourn."

Eight of nine incumbent Democrats won reelection, while all three incumbent Republican senators got reelected. No newcomer or fresh candidates made it to the 36th Legislature.

While nine reelected senators got fewer votes in 2020 than in 2018, Moylan and Taitague managed to get more votes this year than two years ago.

Moylan went from having 16,483 votes and a number eight ranking in 2018, to 17,045 votes in 2020 that earned him the number two spot.

Taitague, the current minority leader, got 12,360 votes and ranked number 14 in 2018, but saw 13,310 votes in 2020, which boosted her ranking to number eight.

"I’m very humbled by the confidence and trust of those who voted for me in this election. It’s unfortunate we did not have the voter turnout we were hoping for. I believe with a higher turnout we would have seen a Republican majority in the 36th Guam Legislature," she said.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell, reelected for a second term, said the 2020 election results haven't been certified yet "so it's too early to decide the leadership."

"As for me personally, I will not be vying for speakership," he said.