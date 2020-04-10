Senators' action on checkpoints, curfew pending

Residents can anticipate the implementation of new restrictions on movement a day or a couple of days after the enactment of legislation granting additional emergency powers to the governor.

Lawmakers are currently in session and may decide on a pair of bills that would give Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero the authority to establish road checkpoints and a curfew for adults. If the measures pass, Leon Guerrero said she expects to sign the bills immediately.

"I expect it to be implemented either the day after or the second day after just to give people notification and the ability to understand that that's what's coming down and to educate them on what the procedure and process is going to be," the governor said during the press briefing Thursday.

Bill 335-35 promises additional authority to the governor, while Bill 334-35 would impose penalties on anyone violating executive orders during a public health emergency. But neither bill has been discussed in session.

However, an apparent substitute version of Bill 334 has been published on the Legislature's website. It eases up on monetary fines, previously written to be up to $5,000, and specifies that potential prison time would only apply to certain repeat offenders.

Except in cases where a different punishment is provided in law, anyone who violates an executive order the first time would be fined $100. A second violation would result in a $250 fine. A third violation and beyond would result in a misdemeanor and, if convicted, the violator could be fined up to $1,000, be imprisoned for one year, or both.

The new version of Bill 334 also requires the governor to designate the agency responsible for enforcing her executive orders.

'We're going to do everything we can'

Leon Guerrero said she did not believe individual rights are being violated by government responses to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are in a pandemic emergency and we are going to do everything we can possibly do to decrease exposure and decrease social contact, keeping in mind the civil liberty of the individual," the governor stated during the press briefing.

"But I would think one of those civil liberties is to be safe and to be healthy ... it is our responsibility, morally and ethically, to make sure our community is safe and if the governor of a state or an island says 'Please stay home so we can be safe and we can fight this exposure,' I would think that is your responsibility as a civically minded individual concerned about your community," Leon Guerrero added.

The governor said individuals are being granted access to basic essentials, such as medical facilities, stores and groceries.

"In times of emergency, things change. There are waivers, there are rules that are relaxed so we can move quickly and be very efficient," she said.

Resident Marc Adler agrees that certain measures should be introduced to curb COVID-19, but Adler believes the bills proffered – Bill 335 in particular – are unwarranted and "in fact a threat to our civil liberties."

In a message to lawmakers Thursday morning, Adler asked that Bills 334 and 335 not pass, stating that while well-intended, they are unwarranted and dangerous.

"I have not seen any argument presented that would require these extreme emergency powers to be enacted into law and how the imposition of a potential curfew – and more so the powers to do so granted to the governor – are required beyond the measures that have already taken place," Adler wrote.

He was also concerned with the distribution of pandemic financial aid and stated that when it comes time to disburse federal aid, "there better not be any excuse that the agencies affected simply do not have the manpower to handle the enormous workload," as government of Guam employees continue to be paid.