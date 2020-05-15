Senators: Adelup's reports long overdue

Guam has received roughly $560 million of the anticipated $1.3 billion in federal moneys for COVID-19 response and recovery.

The revelation was met with criticism from some senators during a Thursday briefing that Adelup has withheld information they’ve been requesting for weeks.

The numbers, along with plans to buy everything from hand sanitizers to paying essential workers differential pay, are in some 300 pages of documents that Adelup sent to senators on the eve of Speaker Tina Muña Barnes' public accountability committee information hearing on GovGuam's response to the pandemic.

Senators weren’t able to ask questions of the administration during the briefing.

Barnes wanted to know where the $730 million that the White House earlier said was for Guam actually went. The expected amount turns out to be $1.3 billion-plus.

"Gosh, long overdue report," appropriations committee chair Sen. Joe San Agustin said during the hearing via Zoom.

Hours later, the governor also reported on what GovGuam has so far received in pandemic funding from the federal government.

Legislating transparency

Senators said Adelup could have released much of the information sooner.

San Agustin said senators have reached out "to find out what's going on."

"But it takes too long. We even had to pass (Bill 333) to get transparency," he said. "This is way long overdue. Since the beginning, we should have been a part of this. If the administration feels that we don't need to be, then fine. We’ll see you during the budget hearing."

Other senators, including Vice Speaker Telena Nelson and Sens. Therese Terlaje and Sabina Perez, also expressed disappointment that there was no opportunity to ask questions of the governor's team.

"I do hope that it will be a discussion going forward so that we can have some impact and some influence on the policy that is really going to be made for the people," Terlaje said.

Senators prepared dozens of questions prior to and after the hearing.

Where the money went

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, said GovGuam has so far received $560 million-plus of the cumulative $1.3 billion in pandemic assistance from the federal government.

This was updated from the figures that Adelup sent to senators on Wednesday, which reflected an error in the Guam Election Commission's proposed added costs of $60,000, which should have been $600,000.

A big chunk of the $1.32 billion anticipated to be granted to Guam is the $924 million approved for the local rollout of the federal unemployment benefits programs. Of that amount, $276 million is already in GovGuam's account.

The largest categories of federal COVID-19 funds GovGuam has received thus far, includes:

$276M - unemployment benefits programs

$118M - direct relief funds

$107M - economic impact payments

$20.7M - Guam International Airport Authority

$12M – Department of Interior

$6.2M - Child care grants

$5.7M - University of Guam, Guam Community College

Still, government nurses and others who have been working through the pandemic had to demand appropriate differential pay from Adelup.

It was one of the questions that Terlaje and other senators were supposed to ask. Terlaje said Department of Administration Director Edward Birn "had promised to pay out all remaining balances" on Wednesday.

"I wanted him to put on the record if all front-liners had been paid what was owed to them. I would have also asked again why 2019 refunds cannot be paid within 30 days of filing instead of six months," the senator said.

Residents this week also started receiving their $1,200 or $2,400 economic impact checks made possible through the CARES Act.

No budget changes yet

As of projected revenue, Carlson said he's "cautiously optimistic" about how the federal funds will help mitigate overall fiscal 2020 budget shortfalls.

For fiscal year 2021, which starts on Oct. 1, it's still too early to change the governor's proposed budget because of a number of uncertainties, Carlson said. "Let the process take its course,” he said.

The bulk of the documents that Adelup sent senators were GovGuam agencies' responses to BBMR's requests on their projected costs through the end of fiscal 2020 related to pandemic-related matters.

The governor, in her May 13 response letter to Sen. Kelly Marsh, said GovGuam agencies' input helped BBMR develop the spending plan for the $117 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding.

'Exceptional emergencies'

That's after more than two hours of listening to and watching the governor's directors and acting Chief of Staff Jon Junior Calvo present how GovGuam responded to the health crisis, since Jan. 29.

"When a crisis begins to clear, it is human nature to look back and judge the steps we have taken," Calvo told senators. "We’d simply point out that exceptional emergencies require exceptional tools to deal with them."

COVID-19 has cost thousands of jobs, infected more than 150 known individuals, and cost five people their lives. Initial estimates placed Guam's mass fatality rate at 3,000 people.

"We believe that any unbiased, independent third party will look at what we have done and realize that without the governor’s strong leadership, within the confines of law, Guam may have paid an even greater price," Calvo said.

12-year-old plan

GovGuam is still using its 2008 Guam Pandemic Plan.

It wasn't able to complete an update before the governor declared a COVID-19 state of public health emergency on March 14.

Calvo, during the hearing, summarized the actions that GovGuam has taken, from closing schools and other nonessential government agencies and private businesses, to mandatory 14-day quarantine of all arriving passengers, testing, and road closures.

"The ultimate goal is to protect our hospitals and reduce the number of cases that require acute care," he said.