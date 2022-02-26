Senators approve expanded tax break for small businesses, GPA's $230M refinancing

A bill to expand the threshold for the business privilege tax exemption, one to authorize the Guam Power Authority refinancing measure and a few appropriation measures are among the bills passed Friday by the Legislature.

Bill 202-36 expands the BPT exemption threshold from $250,000 to $500,000 for businesses making between $50,000 and $500,000. Businesses that fall within those criteria - the vast majority of businesses on Guam - will pay only 3% BPT, as opposed to the full 5%.

Nearly 90% of all 15,000 or so businesses on Guam make about $250,000 or less in gross receipts. The expanded threshold will allow another 4.3% of total tax filers to avail of the reduced BPT rate, based on data discussed in session this week.

Bill 202 passed unanimously Friday afternoon, although Sens. Frank Blas Jr., Telena Nelson and Sabina Perez were absent and excused.

Sen. Mary Torres, who introduced the bill, stated that one in four local businesses faced closure at the height of the pandemic, "leaving the backbone of our economy at risk of breaking."

"By permanently expanding the reduced BPT rate, Bill 202 will allow small business owners to keep more of their hard-earned money. I thank my colleagues for their support and ask our governor to soon sign this into law," she said.

GPA bond refinancing

Another bill to pass muster with the Legislature was the GPA refinancing measure, Bill 212-36. This bill authorizes refinancing of about $230 million in bonds for the utility and was amended in a way that would allow for the option to front-load savings while extending the term of the debt service. Only Speaker Therese Terlaje voted against the bill. While Sen. Clynton Ridgell objected to the amendments to the bill, he voted in favor of Bill 212 overall.

Sens. Joanne Brown and Telo Taitague were the only lawmakers to vote against three appropriations measures - Bills 170-36, 172-36 and 227-36.

These bills would draw either from 2021 earned income tax reimbursements or fiscal year 2021 general fund revenues to support various initiatives. However, there will be no EITC reimbursements, as the money is being provided as an advance from the federal government. Lawmakers were told this via a Feb. 22 letter from the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

An audit for the fiscal year is pending, but there are some fiscal 2021 unappropriated revenues that may be available after other obligations are addressed.

"We’ve heard from the fiscal team that the source identified in this bill will be adequate to ensure the historic building becomes home to the Humåtak’s Mayor’s Office, a recreational center, a senior citizens center, charter school and a shoppette to sell local products to residents and visitors," Sen. Joe San Agustin said regarding Bill 172, a measure to renovate the F.Q. Sanchez Elementary School building.

Taitague issued a press release prior to voting Friday, stating that the Legislature was on "a spending spree."

"Of the $62 million in excess FY 2021 General Fund revenue that budget officials provided during this week’s session, a total of $60,750,000 will have been spoken for should the Legislature approve Bills 170, 172, and 227 – leaving a tight margin of $1,250,000 available," the release stated, before quoting Taitague on her concerns about suggestions on how to support the intentions of the bills through other means.

Bills that passed:

194-36: Amends the Guam invasive species inspection fee and assessments.

223-36: Designates Route 3 as "BG Ben Blaz Memorial Highway" in honor of the late Marine Brig. Gen. Vicente "Ben" Blaz, a former Guam delegate to Congress.

212-36: Authorizes $230 million GPA refinancing.

202-36: Expands gross receipts threshold for BPT exemption.

170-36: Appropriates funding through EITC reimbursements and/or unappropriated fiscal 2021 general fund revenues to Guam Unique Merchandise and Art to provide financial assistance to incubated business graduates of the GUMA program.

172-36: Appropriates funding from EITC reimbursements and/or unappropriated fiscal 2021 general fund revenues to the Guam Historic Preservation Trust for the revitalization and renovation of the historic Francisco Q. Sanchez Elementary School.

151-36: Updates processes and penalties regarding unsafe and derelict buildings and structures.

227-36: Appropriates funding from EITC reimbursements or unappropriated fiscal 2021 general fund revenues to the Guam Office of Veterans Affairs to implement a Veterans Bill of Rights.