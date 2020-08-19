An amendment to allow "members" to vote during a Committee on Appropriations meeting caused tension amongst senators earlier this afternoon - and drew comment from the Republican Party.

Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee’s amendment reads, in part: “I move to allow all Members, during this committee meeting, to proffer amendments to Bill 282-35 (LS), As Substituted, for the Committee’s consideration, provided that prior to any amendment being entertained, it must: 1) be submitted to the Committee electronically; and 2) have a minimum of six (6) co-sponsors.”

Lee said the amendment would help “increase productivity” during the virtual meetings as they work to finalize a budget that they can vote on during session and send to the governor so she has time to review it before the Aug. 31 deadline to have a budget in place or the new fiscal year.

Sen. Telo Taitague, who is not a member of the committee, was the first senator to question the amendment, noting after the vote that she wasn’t allowed to vote on the amendment, which flies in the face of what was decided during session previously.

“When they only allowed their members to vote on this motion, (it) was disingenuous and against what we discussed at the beginning,” Taitague said. She added that during the vote on Sen. Lee’s amendment “they only roll called members and left some of us out.”

She said that while “member” can mean all senators during session, in the context of a committee meeting, that term only applies to those senators who are members of the committee.

Others also noted their disapproval of the amendment.

Sen. Sabina Perez said they were all voted into office to represent the people of Guam and “if we’re trying to squelch any kind of discussion” that’s a detour from the Democracy that they're representatives of.

Legal counsel

Sen. Therese Terlaje, who voted no on the amendment, said she’s “concerned this motion … very much changes what was said in session … that all the members voted on in session.”

“That was not the rules of the game when we came in,” she said, noting her preference would be to reconsider the amendment or it be withdrawn.

Following their arguments opposing the amendment, Sen. Joe San Agustin recessed the committee meeting to meet with legal counsel. When the committee reconvened, San Agustin said the amendment's references to "member" means senators and includes all senators in the discussion and votes.

Republican Party voices concern

The discussion on the amendment also drew fire from the Republican Party, which sent out a statement, calling the amendment a “subversive political move.”

They said Lee, who isn’t running for office this year, “is using her final months to curry favor for Adelup, introduced an amendment that would block several Senators, mainly Republicans, from actively engaging in the Government of Guam’s Fiscal Year 2021 Budget discussions.”

“This would absolutely guarantee a rubber stamp process which would authorize the Governor to spend hard-earned taxpayer dollars as she so chooses,” the Republican Party stated.

“In summary, Senators Regine Biscoe-Lee, Amanda Shelton, Tina Muna-Barnes, Jose “Pedo” Terlaje, Kelly Marsh (Taitano), and Joe San Agustin have taken hostage of the budget process to assure that only their recommendations matter moving forward. This is not only a slap in the face of those Senators unable to equally participate, but is also a slap in the face to the people of Guam who entrusted Senators to promote a Checks and Balance between the legislative and executive branches of government.”

'Reading is key'

In response, Lee’s office released the following statement: "Reading is the key. This release is materially false. It incorrectly concludes that only committee members can proffer amendments in the committee. As the Chairman, Sen. San Agustin made clear today, all Senators are able to proffer amendments in his committee, and all amendments not entertained at the committee level can be proffered during session."

'Unproductive'

Sen. Therese Terlaje said she takes "great exception to this rhetoric that we have been unproductive."

"Budget amounts are very unclear between (the Office of Finance and Budget) and (Bureau of Budget Management and Research) and if we’re not going to get to the bottom between the huge distinction between revenue projections and what’s a necessary expenditure, I don’t know what else we’re supposed to be doing in here,” Sen. Therese Terlaje stated.

“We’ve exposed gaps, we’ve exposed what’s not being accounted for in this budget and exposed what their rationale is and that’s where we have to take it and decide whether that’s good enough for the public or not."

“I think the discussions are good and … we can discuss amendments but I don’t think that the amendment that changes how we proceed here should be done without the rest of the senators present without some kind of notice and able to discuss the motion as well, or to vote on it," she added.