A substituted version of Bill 181, which seeks to create a Guam War Claims Fund, may have moved to the voting file for today’s session but not without objections from several lawmakers who believe there wasn’t a “fair opportunity” to discuss the changes to the measure.

“There’s no cap and it’s pretty much a blank check,” said Sen. Therese Terlaje, who objected on the session floor when her colleagues went to vote to move the measure to the voting file. “The bill is completely different. The funding source is completely different. My fundamental objection is passing this bill without any discussion.”

Terlaje had raised her objection on the floor asking why the substitute version would not have first been discussed in the Committee of the Whole so the administration and Bureau of Budget Management and Research could provide input on how they intend to fund the measure.

She had asked her colleagues to allow for a review of the substitute version and discussion on the measure, but was told she was out of order by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who said the motion for the vote had already been made.

Particularly, Sen. Terlaje took issue with the removal of a $7.5 million cap that was in the original legislation to pay adjudicated claims and the funding source for the transfer of money.

“Which agencies are going to be impacted by this transfer? Honestly, I’m appalled at this. I can’t see what the rush is to have this discussion,” Terlaje told The Guam Daily Post. “Bills can always get better with more transparency and discussion.”

Changes to the bill

The Office of the Speaker issued a statement on the substitute version that stated, “The only substantive change was granting the governor to pay claims adjudicated as of the measure’s passage from available general fund proceeds.”

Chirag Bhojwani, Speaker Barnes' communications director, said before the local government pays the federally adjudicated claim, the claimant would need to sign over the claim to the government of Guam so it could recoup the money from Washington. He also suggested that an MOU between GovGuam and the federal government – mandated by the substitute version of the bill – would prevent a double payment.

The new version of the bill also removed the language that provided that any funds remaining in the account be transferred back to the general fund upon the compensation of every victim or the death of the last compensable victim. Instead, it says that any remaining funds shall be subject to legislative appropriation.

Unanswered questions

Details of the memorandum of understanding and how it would be formulated between the local and federal government to set out the rules for GovGuam to pay awards are also not outlined in the new bill.

“Why do they not want to answer the questions?” Terlaje asked.

Sen. James Moylan expressed similar concerns with the vote on Bill 181.

“Are there any funds to pay these claims, or is this an empty promise where a bounced check will be paid out?” he said. “The governor claims there is no surplus. Or was that surplus being reserved for this measure?”

He also asked if the senators sponsoring the bill had spoken to Del. Michael San Nicolas to determine the status of the federal bill in Congress.

“We have so many unanswered questions that may never be answered, and a bill that will now pass based on emotion versus logic,” Moylan said.

Objection to hearing FestPac bill

Sen. Telo Taitague also raised an objection at the start of session when Sen. Kelly Marsh moved to add her Bill 249, that would provide funding for the Festival of the Pacific Arts, to the agenda. Taitague expressed concern that lawmakers hadn’t been advised that the measure was to be on the agenda.

“We were told this would only include Bill 181. … It’s very disingenuous. I support FestPac but at this time, it doesn’t give us enough time to review these bills.”

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson also opposed adding the bill to the agenda, saying there were more pressing issues.

Marsh said her bill needs to be passed by Dec. 20 as that is the deadline to buy discounted airline tickets for participants. Doing so will save tens of thousands of dollars, she said.