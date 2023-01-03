Senators begin term with no speaker

The 37th Guam Legislature is off to a rocky start, as the new lawmaking body could not agree on who will lead them as speaker during their inaugural session held Monday.

Instead of moving to a second vote on the matter, senators chose to recess – effectively ending session for the day.

Chief Justice Philip Carbullido, who served as the session's officer, told members of the audience, including dignitaries like Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, that the public portion of the session had concluded following the announced break.

Monday's session began as any other inauguration. Senators were called one by one into the legislative hall, presented their certificates of elected office and were pinned. But, when it came time to decide who will lead them, the session veered into uncharted territory.

There were three nominations for speaker: Sen. Joe San Agustin, a Democrat, Sen. Therese Terlaje, a Democrat, and Sen. Frank Blas Jr., a Republican.

Eight votes were needed to secure the position, but none of the three nominees garnered the necessary votes. Terlaje received 3 votes, while San Agustin and Blas garnered 6 votes, respectively.

The result warranted a call for additional nominations, but instead, a motion was made to recess.

'Unprecedented'

Sen. Terlaje, who was reelected to office in the 37th Gum Legislature, has been through the inauguration process several times before. She first began elected office in 2016 and was elected speaker in the 36th Guam Legislature. After the body recessed, she told The Guam Daily Post that she has never seen anything like this play out.

Following the session, the Post spoke with a number of senators from both sides of the aisle. On the Democratic side, an answer wasn’t readily available from members on what the recess meant. The Post also reached out to the chairman of the Democratic Party of Guam, Tony Babauta, who reportedly is also heading caucus negotiations for the senators in the majority, but a response was not received as of press time.

On the Republican side, minority bloc senators deferred to Sen. Frank Blas Jr., who called the lack of a decision on who will be the speaker “unprecedented.”

“Actually, no, I’ve never seen it happen that way,” said Blas. “We were hoping that this was going to be resolved. Traditionally, the leadership roles in these areas are decided from the party that was the majority.”

The majority for the 37th Legislature is Democrat, but Monday's vote showed a 6-3 split among that caucus over who should lead the term.

“When it came to us, they said, 'What is it going to take for you guys to give us your votes?' and we were like, 'Well, first off, what are you offering?' This is politics and really it’s how will you convince the Republican group that you are the best candidate for speaker and we waited,” Blas explained.

When asked if the body would be returning later Monday, Blas said it was unlikely because, to him, it is “glaringly obvious the Democrats are at an impasse.”

“If they want our votes, it's what, in exchange, can you provide to the minority caucus,” he said. “We waited and nothing. And so, that’s what happened this morning. If you can’t make up your minds, we will nominate one of our own.”

Blas' nomination for speaker secured 6 votes from the full group of Republicans. Although it was not enough to be selected, it was enough to show that a speaker out of the minority is possible.

“If you recall back when Don Parkinson, … he got his speakership because (he) and three other Democrats joined with all of the Republicans to gain his speakership. So, it’s not something that’s unheard of. In that day, the minority was able to determine the speakership,” Blas said.

But not choosing a speaker and going into recess mid-session, was unheard of until Monday. Because the Democratic caucus could not come to a decision on leadership, changes to the body's standing rules have not yet been negotiated.

“You can’t get to the rules if can’t get to the speaker. The thing is, what we basically want is amendments to the rules in consideration for our votes for the speakership. But now we offered a viable candidate for the same position as well. While it has never happened before, it’s not out of the realm of possibility,” Blas said.

The speaker is decided by 8 votes of the members of the Legislature. What party those votes come from is of no consequence, Blas said, citing Guam's proxy constitution and other restrictions.

“There’s nothing in the standing rules or Organic Act that says the speaker has to come from the majority. The speaker comes from the decision of eight members of the body on who that person will be,” said Blas.

With session recessed until further notice, according to Blas, the majority must come to a decision first before session resumes.