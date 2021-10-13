Senators briefed behind closed doors about cultural discoveries

Following through with a request from Speaker Therese Terlaje, officials from Joint Region Marianas on Friday shared updated information on archaeological discoveries made on construction sites related to the island’s military expansion.

Despite a request to make the meeting public online, JRM told Terlaje that lawmakers would be briefed only behind closed doors because of federal law. The Archaeological Resource Protection Act keeps information, including the exact location of these sites, confidential, according to a letter written to the speaker by Randel Sablan, a political-military advisor at JRM.

“It is important to recognize that this protection of information is not to prevent concerned citizens who do not have access to Camp Blaz from learning their history and heritage,” Sablan wrote. “The issue is: once the information is public it is public to everyone, including those who do have access to the areas in question and who may not have a historic lineage to these human remains.”

Terlaje told The Guam Daily Post that she didn’t agree with concerns the sites could be looted or at risk for vandalism because many of the areas are on secured military property and nearly all artifacts and remains found on sites for planned Marine Corps facilities already have been collected, disturbed or destroyed.

“In one instance at the burial ground (the military is) going to make a monument. That’s one, out of I think of at least 14 that were found – one is going to be preserved in place as a monument for all to see,” she said. “Yet the other locations where the burials are no longer there – they will not be marked, and they would not release to me the map that shows the locations of where the findings took place. It’s ironic, right?”

Terlaje, at an annual meeting earlier this year with military officials about the progress of moving thousands of Marines from Okinawa to Guam, requested senators be provided maps that overlay recent archaeological discoveries with previously identified historic sites and ancient villages. The perspective can help the local government better understand the total scope and context of these discoveries, Terlaje told The Guam Daily Post.

Maps collected

Lawmakers were shown these maps, but military officials collected them before the meeting ended, not allowing the materials to leave the room. According to the speaker’s office, Sens. Joanne Brown, Sabina Perez, Clynt Ridgell, Joe San Agustin and Telo Taitague were included in the closed-door briefing.

Terlaje said the maps showed significant connections between unearthed burials, earthen ovens, latte settlements and pottery shards – discoveries that are not necessarily grouped together by federal reports.

“The maps are very clear about this. You see these discoveries are actually very dense. They’re all within the same area; they’re very close to each other, but they’re separated,” she said. “They’re reported separately. They’re not reported as, for example, ‘This is what we found at Magua village.’ It’s, ‘In this little site we found these things.’ But exactly adjacent to that site would be two additional sites. If you put all three together, it’s a much larger area. It’s a whole different context.”

Patrick Lujan, the island’s state historic preservation officer, also provided lawmakers with some details about ongoing investigations into new potential archaeological discoveries. According to the speaker, the investigations are centered on the largest of the planned firing ranges that are part of a training complex above the Ritidian Wildlife Refuge.

The map of the firing range complex provided to lawmakers “shows a Latte village to the left of the fourth range,” Terlaje said, and she outlined a consistent band of historic sites that stretched along Guam’s northern coast, including Ritidian, Hila’an, and Jinapsan.

“The CHamoru people should have the opportunity to know what has been discovered, especially in significant areas within or adjacent to ancient villages. The details of these discoveries are not something they should only learn about years from now through archaeological interpretations or formal reports. It is for them whose heritage it is, to know what is found and when human remains are disturbed, and to decide the significance of the area in our history,” Terlaje stated.