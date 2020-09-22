Appropriations and housing committee Chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin is calling for a Sept. 28 roundtable with the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, and is hoping the GHURA board will consider rescinding the 4% retroactive pay increase for agency officials.

The senators' concerns about the pay raises echo issues raised by Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz, who noted some 35,000 people have lost their jobs as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. GHURA almost jeopardized GovGuam's entire financial standing by submitting its financial report two months behind schedule, the public auditor said.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, who chairs the committee that oversees justice, said she wholeheartedly supports Cruz's recommendation to add penalties for a director's failure to submit audit information on time.

"The public auditor suggested that the entire government’s financial health should not be put at risk by a single director," Terlaje said.

San Agustin said he is hoping the GHURA board will defer the effective date of any pay raise "until a more appropriate time," and it shouldn't be retroactive.

Directly hearing it from GHURA

San Agustin on Monday announced that his Committee on General Government Operations, Appropriations and Housing will conduct a roundtable with GHURA at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28 via Zoom.

The committee, he said, will cover:

• the fiscal 2019 audit report and corrective actions on deficiencies identified;

• COVID-19 mortgage and rent relief programs;

• federally funded programs to prevent and combat homelessness; and

• a government assisted living facility.

San Agustin said the topics will not be limited to these matters.

In a phone interview, he said he'd like to hear directly from the GHURA board whether the pay raise authorization was done by the same board members who were already on the board during the time performance evaluations were conducted for GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna and Deputy Director Elizabeth Napoli, among other things.

As to the public auditor's concerns, San Agustin said he hopes the roundtable will bring about ways to minimize, if not totally prevent, the late submission of audit information by GHURA.

He said he also looks forward to receiving the public auditor's formal recommendations for bills.

"Housing, rent and homelessness have been a discussion of concern for many during these COVID times," San Agustin said in a statement. "I am hopeful that GHURA will be able to shed light on some of the relief programs they offer and will be implementing, as well as their corrective action plan on deficiencies identified in the FY19 audit report that was recently released."

San Agustin said he acknowledges the pay raises were tied to the result of the GHURA board's performance evaluations, which resulted in Topasna and Napoli receiving a "highly satisfactory" rating in June.

But he said the board could have authorized a non-retroactive pay raise and one that takes effect when it's a more appropriate time.

GHURA management placed the salary increases on hold at the last minute amid public criticism.

The GHURA board, however, has not officially amended its Sept. 11 decision authorizing the 4% salary increases retroactive to Jan. 11 and 14 for Topasna and Napoli, respectively.

GHURA's next board meeting is on Friday, Sept. 25, and an "update" on the performance evaluation of Topasna and Napoli are on the meeting agenda.

Audits

Topasna said GHURA has addressed the audit findings.

"We have also implemented corrective action on 24 priors' audit findings," he said, adding those were for periods prior to him being with GHURA.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero defended the GHURA pay raises and praised the agency's audit performance, while Public Auditor Cruz said GHURA's performance on financial accountability was "awful."

The public auditor pointed to the 2019 GHURA audit findings with deficiencies, and the years before that.

He said GHURA may end up under federal receivership because of audit deficiencies, and that would be costly to GovGuam.

Cruz had said he cautioned GHURA against awarding retroactive salary increases at this time.

The next day, the GHURA board approved the retroactive salary increases for Topasna and Napoli.