Senators are expected to resume heated debate today on the bill to use local funds to pay war claims, which remains, according to some senators, “a blank check.”

During Thursday’s session, Sen. Telo Taitague continued to question why other senators are in such a rush to pass Bill 181-35, giving fellow senators and the public no opportunity to review the bill, ask the administration about funding sources and its potential impact on other government responsibilities, and ensure that war survivors are paid their reparation in a responsible manner.

“We all want to make sure our greatest generation are honored,” she said after session. “But as elected leaders in the Legislature, it is our responsibility to be the gatekeepers of government funds.”

Taitague did note that she's glad the bill to help fund Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture participants did get some sort of a cap- though she questioned the justification for the $350,000 figure that was finally adopted.

War claims

Taitague said it's the senators' job to keep a tight hold on spending, especially at a time when the community is short of police officers, nurses and other essential personnel.

She took exception to Sen. Joe San Agustin’s comment regarding the questions being raised on the bill.

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes called for a recess, allowing for senators to talk among themselves and cool down. Following that recess, San Agustin commented: "I don’t know how much more we need to discuss. The manamko’ are passing. The manamko' are waiting."

Taitague said she too wants war claims to be paid out swiftly.

“I’m not sure what games they were playing but it was obviously not in the best interest of the people of Guam, including the war survivors,” Taitague said of some of the discussion. “I’m sure that the manamko’ want us to make sure we do our due diligence (because) if this impacts another government service then that would be detrimental to them and the entire community.”

FestPac spending

She also noted that as a legislative body working on a bill introduced at the request of the governor, it’s their job to question.

“There’s a separation of powers,” she said, adding that as elected leaders to the Legislature, the second branch of government, they should be able to question the administration and get answers.

Senators also discussed Bill 249-35 and moved it to the voting file. The bill authorizes the Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency to use moneys from the Percentage of the Arts Program to pay for airfare and other costs associated with Guam’s participation in the 2020 Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture.

The local committee wants to send 100 individuals to share various aspects of the CHamoru culture.

Taitague introduced an amendment to cap the total amount of what CAHA could spend on FestPac at $250,000.

Sen. Therese Terlaje proposed a $310,000 budget.

But it was the bill’s author, Sen. Kelly Marsh, whose amendment to cap the spending at $350,000 that made it into the bill, which was moved into the voting file.

During a public hearing last month, FestPac officials said they were going to work on raising funds. It’s unclear what, if any, funds have been raised.

Taitague said, by giving the committee what is essentially its entire budget request, senators have removed any incentive for the 100 participants and the committee members to raise funds on their own.

“We ask so many other groups to raise their own funds for travel. It’s not easy, but they get it done,” Taitague said. “I don’t see why this instance is different.”