Senators commit to override vote

After spending all of last week debating bills addressing education facilities and government pay raises, lawmakers found themselves in the Guam Congress Building once again Monday morning, this time to attend this month's regularly scheduled session.

Deliberations began with debate on the override of vetoed Bill 13-37, which was ultimately placed on file for later voting.

The measure would apply Open Government Law requirements to meetings of the committee overseeing the Guam Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center – the medical complex project championed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. It would also add representatives from the Legislature, the Guam Medical Society, Guam Medical Association and the municipal planning councils of impacted villages to the committee.

Bill 13 was one of two measures vetoed by the governor last week. The other measure, Bill 12-37, would require legislative approval for the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government.

While that mandate would apply to any such agreements, Bill 12 arose in light of efforts to lease Eagles Field, also known as Lå'lo, from the federal government. That land is the proposed site of the medical complex, which will include a new hospital.

But several families claim previous ownership of the federal property, tying the medical complex project to long-standing issues involving the return of land taken by the federal government. Both measures are also intended to impose greater transparency on the planning process for the complex, and on efforts to lease Eagles Field.

An override for Bill 12 was not placed on file for voting as of Monday, but Speaker Therese Terlaje, the author of both measures, already indicated that she plans to attempt to do that on Wednesday.

Lease 'concerning'

Discussions, however, did touch on Bill 12 and the Eagles Field lease Monday.

A release from Terlaje's office stated that the governor's veto letters for both bills make inaccurate assertions regarding the consequences and intent of the measures.

“What is in these plans that would cause anyone to reach the conclusion that, if publicly vetted, there would be no hospital? I have supported not only funding for capital improvements for the current hospital, but also to begin the process of funding and building a new hospital. Right now, the 50-year lease we have seen says details will be provided only after the lease is signed, regarding the facility requirements of the military and the in-kind contributions that may be used to offset the almost $1 million lease payments for over 40 years. This is concerning,” Terlaje stated in the release.

Rhetoric behind the medical complex project has become heated. Terlaje has compared Leon Guerrero to the U.S. naval governors that used to rule over Guam, while Leon Guerrero has painted Terlaje as paranoid and anti-military.

Monday was no exception, with several lawmakers expressing their displeasure over the governor's actions.

“This whole process has really been about discrediting and disrupting and discouraging and attacking anybody who has simple questions about this deal, this $1 billion health care complex,” Sen. Chris Barnett said. "'Anti-American,' 'paranoid,' 'obstructionist,' simply because we want to know if this is the best deal for the people of Guam. … We're not anti-American. We're pro-Guam. We're not paranoid. We're worried that we're going too far too fast down this trail.”

Barnett said the “only people who seem to support” the Eagles Field lease are the governor, lieutenant governor and members of the Cabinet who have been “bombarding” the Legislature with chain emails.

Lawmakers have been receiving these “template letters,” as the speaker described it, since last week. Emails shown to The Guam Daily Post all state the same thing – that the undersigned individual is a voter expressing support for the medical complex.

“The people of Guam desperately need and deserve a new hospital. Building a new hospital is the more affordable and better option, and any delays by the Legislature will threaten its future. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Guam, and we need our island’s leaders to work together for its success. Our quality of life depends on it, and I am writing to ask for your nonpartisan support in making this happen for our island,” the emails state.

These emails have largely come from members of the governor's administration.

Meeting 'in secret'

Barnett also chided fellow lawmakers Monday, stating that he thought it “interesting” that some senators have met with the governor “in secret and pronounced that they were going to do a 180-degree turn on what they did here on the session floor without even seeing a single page of this thing.”

Barnett was referring to a meeting about two weeks ago, between certain senators, the governor and Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, in which they discussed the use of Eagles Field. He also appeared to hold a draft version of the Eagles Field lease as he spoke in session.

“We all want to build a new hospital … but the question is, 'Is building a new hospital at Lå'lo the best deal for the people of Guam?' And I think even those who are quick to 180, are going to see the deeper they get into this document, they're going to find that I don't think it is. It's a great deal for the military,” Barnett added.

According to the draft lease, the initial term for the lease would begin March 15, 2023, and end on March 14, 2073, with an option to renew for 25 more years.

The draft lease calls for rental payments, but these may be deferred through biannual updates on progress completing the complex and hospital (for the initial term years) or with in-kind considerations for the latter years. The rent would otherwise be near or at $1 million per year. There is no solid list of in-kind considerations yet. That's to be determined through a memorandum of agreement due within 120 days after the lease is executed.

However, the rear admiral has talked about what those considerations would include during a meeting with media on March 16.

There are also termination provisions in the draft lease. One section states the lease may be terminated at any time upon 90 days written notice. Moreover, in the event of war or a national emergency, the lease would be subject to any federal government right affecting the control or operation of the leased property, but nothing should prevent GovGuam from pursuing any rights it may have for reimbursement from the federal government.

The debate over Bills 13 and 12 come as the clock ticks on the Eagles Field lease. GovGuam was given 30 days from March 15 to sign the lease or lose the property for military use. Last reported, the lease was under review by the Office of the Attorney General.

Both vetoed bills passed unanimously, but, as Barnett indicated, that support has since waned, although it's unclear by how much.

Sen. William Parkinson, one of the lawmakers who met with the governor and the rear admiral, said Monday that he did not support an override for vetoed Bill 13. He initially stated that both bills were sold as “a mechanism to kill the hospital,” which was contested by the speaker.

Parkinson then said the measures were billed as mechanisms to give original landowners their land back, and he would support that.

“But that's not what's going to happen. The military will either give us an opportunity to use it for a hospital, or they will take it back. … The military has offered us a win-win deal, … and I do find it an anti-military, obstructionist pose to put these aspersions on the character of the military that is here to do services to us,” Parkinson said.

He attempted to place an override of the veto on Bill 12 into the voting file Monday, but that motion failed.

In addition to federal use of the Eagles Field property, federal law essentially bars the return of land to original owners.