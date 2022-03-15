Senators continue talks on $150 million war claims bill Tuesday

Senators are expected to reconvene Tuesday to discuss the latest multi-million dollar war claims measure.

Bill 220-36 proposes $150 million to pay war claims. This will come from two sources: $75 million from a business privilege tax credit program and $75 million in Section 30 money deposited into the previously established Guam War Claims Fund.

The credits are to last five years while the deposits are to be made in $15 million annual increments over five years.

Unlike recently enacted legislation created to address claimants who missed the filing deadline for the federal Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, Bill 220 will address claimants regardless of their date of death.

The bill's initial hearing, held in February, was paused as government financial officials were not present to provide testimony or answer questions.

Sen. Amanda Shelton, the main sponsor to Bill 220, stated that representatives from the Department of Revenue and Taxation, Bureau of Budget and Management Research, and Department of Administration have been invited to today's hearing.

"The public hearing for Bill 220 will be an important opportunity to hear from the public and key agencies regarding the proposed measure. Bill 220 creates a method that will pay every war survivor regardless of date of death through a tax credit program and Section 30 funds," Shelton told The Guam Daily Post. "Most importantly, we invite all war survivors and families who have called upon us to continue fighting for justice for our greatest generation to attend."

Also scheduled to reconvene on today is the public hearing for Bill 249-36. This measure would do away with the BBMR's allotment control over the Guam Office of Veterans Affairs and authorize continuing appropriations for the agency. The OVA was not present for the bill's initial hearing, leading to its continuation.