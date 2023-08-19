Senators could freeze Adelup's funding until GDOE gets back $20M

The Office of the Governor will have its funding for fiscal 2024 frozen until the Guam Department of Education sees the return of $20 million meant for repairs that was transferred to deal with Typhoon Mawar recovery, should the upcoming government budget act pass as is.

In a split vote Thursday afternoon, lawmakers amended the budget act to include the provision. According to legislative Office of Finance and Budget Director Stephen Guerrero, it could result in a shutdown of the governor's office.

In a statement issued Thursday night, Adelup called the move, led by Speaker Therese Terlaje, "political extortion in a blackmail budget" and a "threat to the democratic foundation of our government."

Sens. Chris Barnett, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas, Jesse Lujan, Sabina Perez and Telo Taitague and the speaker voted in favor of the amendment. The eight votes are short of the 10 needed to overcome a veto.

Sens. Will Parkinson, Roy Quinata, Joe San Agustin and Dwayne San Nicolas and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes didn't vote for the amendment to move forward. Sens. Tom Fisher and Amanda Shelton were absent for the vote.

The $20 million appropriation for GDOE's school maintenance and repair was authorized by lawmakers before Mawar struck in May. The money was shifted away by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research after the typhoon, when senators authorized the governor to transfer up to $50 million from any available source to help recover from the disaster.

Storm-ravaged GDOE has made a number of requests for the use of funds, but has been waiting on a majority of the requests as of this week, just days before the start of the school year.

GDOE leadership has stated it wants the money returned, The Guam Daily Post reported this week.

"I realize this is kind of drastic, but I'm hoping it sends the message: ... Give them that money. And we're sitting on excess funds. I don't think we need to take it out of the Guam Department of Education to take care of typhoon repair across the government of Guam," Terlaje told her colleagues.

Barnett, the oversight chair for GDOE, supported the measure, stating it was "shameful" that "we pass a law that gives the Guam Department of Education $20 million, and then that $20 million can be taken away like a thief in the night."

He also said GDOE clearly needed the money.

"While our kids are going into schools that aren't safe, ... (Adelup is) sitting pretty over there with $10,000 raises and newly renovated offices," Barnett said.

'I don't get it'

Vice Speaker Barnes questioned the move, referencing the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches of government.

"We're blaming the administration for something the Department of Education has a board ... for. I don't get it. We just had a typhoon, we just had to be able to give, and try and work together. We just talked about respecting each equal branch of government. And now we're going to do this?" Barnes asked.

The vice speaker asked OFB Director Guerrero what the impact of freezing Adelup's funding would be.

"The way I'm reading it, come Oct. 1, the governor's office is basically shut down because they will not be authorized to spend any money because they're not allotted no funds," Guerrero responded.

A shutdown may not help speed the return of GDOE's $20 million.

"The office closes, you can't operate. That means you're never going to get the money moving," said Sen. San Agustin, chair of the appropriations committee.

San Agustin objected to the amendment, stating he couldn't support a shutdown of the executive branch. The senator, a former school board member, pointed to the $287 million in federal funding GDOE received for repairs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Take a look at the record of how they spent the money," he said. "Did they fix the schools that we are now barking that they need to fix? No. ... It's about management, how they manage their money. Now we're going to say, 'Shut down the governor's office until they give them their $20 million?'"

Brown voted in favor of the move, but cautioned her colleagues on the consequences. She pointed to the situation the 25th Guam Legislature got into with then-Gov. Carl Gutierrez. After Gutierrez's executive budget for fiscal 2000 was severely undercut, Gutierrez slashed the Legislature's budget by about $2 million through a line-item veto.

'Blackmail budget'

The Thursday night statement from the governor's office stated lawmakers chose "hypocrisy over hard work" and asserted Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was acting in accordance with spending authorization laid out by the Legislature.

"Today, the Legislature was wrong on the facts and wrong on the law – ignoring its own conduct and the separation of powers enshrined in the Organic Act of Guam," Adelup stated Thursday evening. "Subsequent to the onset of Typhoon Mawar, the Legislature passed an additional law authorizing the governor to fund $50 million in Typhoon Mawar recovery from any available source."

Adelup stated the governor has continued to give GDOE access to the funds, even as it has "over $100 million in unspent federal money for school repairs" at its disposal.

"Put simply, the Legislature passed bad law," Adelup stated. "Now, instead of admitting its error honestly, it is resorting to political extortion in a blackmail budget. This erosion of checks and balances is a threat to the democratic foundation of our government."

The office also questioned the $1 million increase in the Legislature's budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which is nearly $2 million more than its fiscal 2021 budget.

While Adelup attributes the increase to Barnett and Terlaje, the provision for the Legislature's budget was included in the substitute budget bill provided by San Agustin's committee on appropriations, which neither Barnett nor Terlaje sit on.

No senator has offered to take money out of individual legislative office funds to assist GDOE, Adelup stated.