As rain continues to pour on the island, including on the site of a planned solar farm the local environmental agency cited for lack of erosion controls, lawmakers are beginning to sound off on the failures that led to runoff and pollution affecting nearby properties, including Marbo Cave.

Sen. Joanne Brown is no stranger to being responsible for enforcing Guam’s permitting laws, having previously served in leadership positions at both the Guam Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Public Works – two key agencies involved in the Guam Power Authority renewable energy initiative.

“It’s nice that GEPA is coming out and doing their enforcement action, but my first thought listening to the comment from that agency is where has Guam EPA been? Where has DPW been in regards to enforcing the regulatory enforcement of the conditions they say they’ve laid out for the contractor?”

The Republican lawmaker said she’s seen time and again construction projects change without notifying government regulators. Brown recalled inspecting the construction site for Ladera Towers while it was being built, and finding a four-story structure that was not included in approved building plans. The Guam Regional Medical City laid its foundation before she approved a building permit as director of DPW, according to Brown. Follow-up actions to ensure permit conditions are being honored should be standard practice for regulatory agencies, she argued.

“Of course in good faith you hope everyone who gets a permit is going to conform to the standards and requirements that are given. But if they don’t, as a regulatory agency … they have an obligation to go out and properly inspect these projects – especially a project of that size. I’ve only seen pictures, but looking at the footprint, it’s huge,” she said. “They could’ve shut that project down (sooner); they have the authority to do it at any given time. You’ve got to wonder how major projects like this can slip through the system.”

GEPA estimated violations for the erosion caused by the solar farm project amounted to $18.4 million, but clarified local regulations prevent the agency from assessing anything more than $125,000. The estimated fine was so high because the contractor’s violations began 368 days ago, GEPA alleges.

While a bill has been introduced to address the cap and provide more funding to the agency, Brown said these limitations don’t excuse the lack of oversight from the government.

‘It’s KEPCO’

Sen. Clynt Ridgell is also concerned about the pollution to Marbo Cave caused by the solar farm. He has repeatedly been critical of the Korea Electric Power Corp., a company involved in several GPA initiatives including the solar farm.

“If you hire a mechanic to fix your engine, and afterward the engine blows up. And you find out it’s because the mechanic did something wrong, would you hire the same mechanic again? Of course not,” Ridgell said.

A subsidiary of KEPCO, Korea East-West Power is being sued for its involvement in an explosion that caused the loss of two major generators at GPA’s Cabras power plant. KEWP was the project manager for those Cabras units at the time.

Both KEPCO and KEWP are involved in a consortium that was awarded the contract to build a new power plant in Okkodo, Dededo. That project has been delayed by about a year and a half, and GPA has agree to pay about $400,000 in civil penalties related to its non-compliance with a federal consent decree to build the plant.

While Samsung E&C America, the contractor for the solar farm, ultimately was the business fined by GEPA for failing to build ponding basins and other erosion control measures, the solar plant is owned by KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC. The project was awarded to the KEPCO-LG CNS Consortium in 2018.

The common thread behind all of these setbacks, according to Ridgell is KEPCO. The lawmaker is questioning why GovGuam continues to offer contracts to the business, and called explanations of KEPCO’s lack of direct involvement at Cabras and Marbo as “splitting hairs.”

“It’s KEPCO. That’s the name of the contractor who won the contract (for the solar farm). If they subcontract the work to someone else, it’s still their fault for subcontracting it,” he told the Post. “It’s the same thing with the Cabras power plant. KEPCO is the parent company of KEWP. KEWP is just an arm of KEPCO. So KEPCO is liable.”