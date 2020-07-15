Sen. Joe San Agustin on Wednesday morning withdrew his bill seeking to cancel primary races that do not have challengers, leaving senators with one other bill that would cancel all 2020 primary races and allow all candidates to advance to the general election.

Senators resumed their emergency meeting Wednesday to take up bills seeking to cancel or alter the primary races, in light of safety and cost-saving concerns as Guam remains a COVID-19 state of public health emergency.

It's the same day for the Guam Election Commission, as required by law, to send out absentee ballots for the Aug. 29 primary races.

With San Agustin's Bill 374 withdrawn, senators are left with Sens. James Moylan and Therese Terlaje's bipartisan Bill 375, which seeks to cancel all primary races.

Before withdrawing his Bill 374, San Agustin said it was not too long ago that GEC was able to successfully and safely conduct a special Yona mayoral election.

"Yes, it took additional staff and additional measures but if that is what we need to do, we should. With every voter assistance, they'd be able to do this again on a larger scale," San Agustin, chairman of the committee with oversight of appropriations and elections, said.

'Extraordinary times'

Senators said Tuesday's public hearing gave the Legislature an opportunity to hear discussions on the pros and cons of cancelling all or some primary races, mainly because of COVID-19 concerns and to give GEC more time to make the general elections safer.

Canceling all the primaries as Bill 375 proposes, could potentially save the government some $400,000, Moylan said, at a time when the administration has no clear austerity measures while revenues have decreased.

Other senators said GEC and others during the public hearing also raised the high possibility of a runoff in the congressional delegate race in the general election, thereby canceling all savings from the proposed cancellation of the primaries.

Sen. Wil Castro, the only Republican running for delegate, rose in opposition to Bill 375, saying canceling the primaries will infringe on peoples' constitutional right to vote.

Castro said people are allowed to go to stores and bars, but are now being told they cannot vote in the primaries. He asked what the threshold is for safety, whether it's one COVID-19 case or a hundred or a thousand.

He also opposed Sen. Mary Torres' floor amendment, which later on was adopted, with at least nine senators raising their hand in favor of it.

"If you support the cancellation of all primary elections, I just might vote for this but to make exception to this election, I just don't see the legal, medical or public policy basis upon which to support either the amendment or the bill on its face," Castro said during debate on Bill 375.

Torres' amendment makes clear that the cancellation of the primary elections is limited only to the 2020 races because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and all candidates for the primaries automatically advance to the general elections.

"This is the time to do things extraordinary because these are extraordinary times. And we can argue all we want about rights. But the bottom line is if there is a way to save money and if there is a way to ensure that at least there’s some level of safety, then you take that step I believe," according to Torres, who changed her position after Tuesday's public hearing.

Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee rose in opposition to Bill 375, saying some villages with multiple mayoral candidates will be forced to be led for four years by a mayor or vice mayor who got only up to 20% of the votes cast in that village because of the cancellation of the primaries.

"That is a disservice to the people we all swore to serve," she said.

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes called for a lunch break. Emergency session resumes at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Some of the primary races with no challengers or no contests are the senatorial races for the Democrats and Republicans, the non-partisan public auditor's office, the Republican delegate race, and several mayoral and vice mayoral races.

This story is developing.