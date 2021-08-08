Lawmakers began a new session debating a bill that would repeal the assessment of the business privilege and use tax specifically on medical equipment and telemedicine technology.

The measure, Bill 7-36, was introduced by Sen. Tony Ada, who said Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on travel have brought to light the need to expand the availability of medical services on island.

"Telemedicine technology has made it possible for complex medical procedures to be performed regularly at remote located hospitals without the cost of patient or physician travel provided that that hospital has the proper equipment," Ada said.

Sen. Mary Torres introduced an amendment that would ensure the clinics which would benefit from the bill are those "who accept Medicare and Medicaid patients when applicable."

"This is I believe a good compromise to ensure that where we are providing some incentive and benefit, or relief of fees to clinics, that there also be a reciprocity to the community," she said. "Especially those who are Medicaid or Medicare patients. Because we understand that often times, the access to specialized care or private clinic care is discretionary to many of the clinics, and we want to make sure that if this government were to give certain incentives and breaks, that that good will also be extended to our community."

The amendment passed along with the inclusion of Medically Indigent Program, which was added by Sen. Telo Taitague.

The legislation was ultimately added to the third reading file, which is one more step toward voting. The Bureau of Budget and Management Research could not approximate the impact of the bill without information on the tele-health equipment that may be purchased, but noted that any proposed exemptions to the BPT may affect collections for the general fund.

Speaker Therese Terlaje did have concerns about the lack of information on the specific impact of the bill, and how much BPT the government can afford not to collect, as lawmakers prepare to discuss the budget for next fiscal year.

"I just think there's a way to put these things all on the table at the same time, decide how much revenue we are agreeing as a government that we do not need ... Secondly, we agree on what is our priority - which type of equipment have we been unable to obtain and let's get that," Terlaje said, adding that lawmakers were making a decision blind without crucial information on its financial impact.

She otherwise supported the intent of the bill.

Ada said that anything that can be done to keep money localized is a "great incentive for all of us."

"And most especially for the patient and their family," he added.

Despite some concerns, there were no objections to placing Bill 7 in the third reading file.