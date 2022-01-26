Senators debate funding source for war claims

Sen. Joanne Brown delivered some impassioned remarks as she spoke Tuesday morning about a proposed funding source for Bill 230-36, the compensation plan for war claimants who missed the deadline to file claims under the federal Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act.

Lawmakers are now debating amendments on the measure, and a significant issue discussed Tuesday was the source of funding for the plan. The initial version before the Legislature this session would have essentially appropriated $10 million from the General Fund to the Department of Administration for payments.

Speaker Therese Terlaje introduced an amendment Tuesday morning that specified the funds would be taken out of excess revenues from fiscal 2021 and appropriated to the 75th Guam War Claims Fund. This fund was first created to pay in advance adjudicated claims under the federal war claims law, which at the time needed to have a technical error corrected.

Brown has long taken issue with the concept that Guam would have to draw from local coffers to pay war claims. She said she felt lawmakers needed to tie the issue to Section 30 funds, which was the funding source for war claims under Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act.

Section 30 is funding that Guam receives from the federal government each year, mostly from the income tax payments of military service members and federal personnel who work on Guam.

Brown said it is argued that Section 30 is money intended for Guam anyway, but she "would rather have it come from federal hands ... and have a direct line of connection, than to take local revenue that's intended for our people for other critical needs."

"This is a federal obligation and we should connect it to a federal source of funding. Because really, is this what this whole issue of reparations is about? The victims are paying themselves? How can that be justice? How can that be proper recognition of the suffering of our people. Yes senator, close your ears. Because I'm talking to the people of Guam out there," Brown said, her voice now raised. She had nodded to a senator off screen from the Legislature's live feed.

An amendment to Terlaje's amendment was introduced in the afternoon, by Sens. Clynton Ridgell and Joe San Agustin, which stated Section 30 funds made available in fiscal 2023 "may be used to reimburse the General Fund."

Brown still took issue with the use of the word "may" instead of "shall" and objected to the amendment.

"Sen. Frank Blas and I will be introducing an amendment tomorrow to change 'may' to 'shall',” she said on Tuesday. "Session recessed today before our turn (came up) to offer our amendment."

Sen. Telo Taitague stated that a compromise was made and her concern was ensuring that Section 30 funding is able to be available for reimbursement. And while the language says "may" nothing stops the Legislature from ensuring that Section 30 is used for reimbursement once it is available.

"It's said that in the next couple months, they're hoping to start making the payout for individuals. And I don't think that any of our people should wait any longer for it ... And though it says 'may,' I understand the good senator and understand that 'shall' should be there - it forces the governor to do so. But I think this body all agrees that we should maintain that same type of payment that the other recipients received," Taitague said, referring to Section 30 funding.

Sen. Frank Blas Jr. attempted to amend the amendment, so that it says 'shall,' but couldn't do so under legislative rules.

Ridgell said it didn't matter to him whether the language said may or shall, and would support any amendment that changed the language, but also asked colleagues to support his amendment.

The Ridgell-San Agustin amendment ultimately passed. Lawmakers continued to debate amendments for the bill in the afternoon and are expected to continue discussions today.