Senators debate potential agenda items

Two measures – one seeking to restore access to federal public assistance for individuals with felony drug convictions, and the other aimed at expanding access to opioid antagonist medication – have made it as potential items for the agenda in the upcoming legislative session, but not without some pushback.

At first, neither measure earned enough votes during the Committee on Rules meeting Thursday to be listed as potential items for session. Lawmakers argued over whether it would be appropriate to append them.

These items lack some part of the process to be eligible for the session agenda, but may complete that process by the time lawmakers enter session. Public hearings were held for the two measures, but completed committee reports were still pending publication.

Several potential items

The public assistance access restoration bill and the opioid antagonist bill were not the only measures discussed Thursday. Speaker Therese Terlaje attempted to move several potential items, only to be met with opposition, even from senators who authored legislation she was trying to move.

"The potentials list is something we do when the committee reports are not ready today, they are being routed, but we still have a lot of days before the session for that to be completed," Terlaje said.

When potential items are listed for session, a senator, once in session, might move to place the item onto the agenda for consideration and debate. That would need a vote to proceed, and sometimes led to arguments on whether the requirements were met for the potential item to be entertained by the body.

Session agendas are determined by the Committee on Rules sometime before session begins. Because items with pending requirements may become eligible for the agenda when session actually commences, potential items have been used to comply with Open Government Law requirements on prior notice, telling the public beforehand what measures or other items might be addressed by lawmakers, even if they haven't completed the process to be heard on the session floor at the time the agenda was made.

"What I'm trying to do is give notice to the public that we're routing several bills. And because of the notice requirements and the publication requirements, we have to do this today in order to get it published five days prior to the session," Terlaje said Thursday.

Sen. Chris Duenas, however, argued that potential agenda items are what caused "so much mayhem and dissension and misunderstanding" among the public last term.

"This rules meeting should have eligible items that have cleared rules and have been uploaded to the (Legislature's) website and are ready for placement (on the agenda). Potentials are meaningless to the public because they cannot get to the website, they cannot read the report in full, and, even if they're noticed, it's this rules meeting that does the placement of bills," Duenas said, adding that he did not want his bill placed on a potential items list either, and that the practice is "not transparent" and "not right."

"I want (my bill) fully vetted by the committee because, even in this case, what we'll be looking at is going into next week. I don't even think the full 10 days for public comment (on the bill) would have been even elapsed," Duenas said.

Terlaje took exception to Duenas' comment, adding that transparency is accomplished by publishing prior notice.

"Transparency, this is the only way to do it, is to publish, and not to go back to the old way before the Open Government Law was changed by Sen. (Joanne) Brown and myself. ... And nothing is going to be put on the session (agenda) if those (committee) reports are not uploaded. There's so many checks and balances and protections built into our system now, that the public will have full notice before we act," Terlaje said, adding that she also wanted to avoid setting a precedent that prevents the Legislature from being responsive and flexible.

Despite arguments on certain bills or board nominations, or delays that might result from waiting to act on those items, motions to set items as potential agenda items failed initially.

Partisan politics

Republican members on the rules committee opposed each motion, depriving the committee of the seven votes needed to pass a motion. That is, until Sen. Amanda Shelton arrived about an hour into the meeting, adding the seventh vote for her Democratic colleagues.

Reconsiderations were made, and those motions then pulled through.

At one point, Sen. Sabina Perez motioned to place the nomination of a board member for the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, who hadn't yet undergone a public hearing. The hearing is set to happen today. Perez said the board hasn't been able to meet quorum and can't act on notices of violation until they do.

Sen. Joanne Brown objected.

"I've been here an hour and a half. Nice that a colleague is finally able to join us, so you can outvote us on the very issue of ensuring public transparency," Brown said. "I think this is an abuse of the Legislature. ... Why are we even bothering to have these meetings when we don't even have the documents to properly review, when the public doesn't even have the documents before them for public review, and keep putting things on the session agenda and talk about process."

Perez said committee members will expeditiously compile the committee report and publish it on the website within five business days from the debate on the nomination.

"As I said earlier, we should take things on a case-to-case basis, particularly on the need that we're seeing," Perez said.

Potential agenda items include nominations for Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann to serve on the Guam Visitors Bureau board, and for Antoinette Kleiner to serve on the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority board.

There are a number of agenda items for the coming session, including the measure from Sen. Joe San Agustin appropriating funds for a business assistance program.