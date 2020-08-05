Senators discuss expanding ban from plastic to paper bags

Lawmakers heard two environment-related measures Tuesday morning – one that creates a task force to explore the feasibility of insuring the reef and beach of Tumon Bay, and another that would ban the use of plastic disposable carryout bags from retail and wholesale establishments.

The plastic bag measure, Bill 373-35, closes an exception for biodegradable or high-quality, multi-use plastic bags from an existing law banning plastic carryout bags.

Guam law sets January 2021 as the starting point for the current ban on single-use plastic bags. Bill 373 has 10 co-sponsors, two more than the number of votes needed to pass a bill. Bill 373 maintains the 2021 effective date.

The measure allows disposable paper carryout bags, but Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, who introduced the measure, said she is open to considering another amendment to ban paper bags as well.

That is supported by Jackie Marati, chairwoman of the Island Sustainability Community Advisory Board. The board supports Bill 373 and is also calling for passage of an amendment to ban paper bags, she added.

"We are long past time on acting to do what's right with regard, not only to plastics, but also paper bags and also Styrofoam," Marati said.

Austin Shelton, executive director of the University of Guam's Center for Island Sustainability as well as associate director for the UOG Sea Grant, offered reasons that support a ban on paper bags:

• They emit more air pollution during manufacturing compared to plastics.

• They take four times more energy to produce.

• They don't necessarily degrade faster than plastic bags and add more mass to landfills.

Resident Paul Tobiason suggested giving residents the freedom of choice, which he described as allowing shoppers the option to use a plastic bag for a small fee.

"This 10-cent fee could also go to the Recycling Fund or Zero Waste Fund. That could become very useful, build up the fund even more," Tobiason said.

Kathy Calvo, executive vice president and chairwoman of Pay-Less Markets Inc., as well as a member of the Sustainability Board, said Pay-Less supports a ban on paper bags.

"I actually am open to the idea that Paul Tobiason had presented with regard to the fees," Calvo said. "That's something many states have implemented. (Pay-Less is) obviously going to continue to have reusable bags available for sale, but if someone brings it in or if we have a minimal supply ... I feel that perhaps there could be some form of a fee available for customers, and it becomes more of a deterrent."

Reef insurance

Bill 372-35, the insurance task force bill, is "the first step in our efforts to establish protections for one of our most precious resources," according to Lee, who also introduced the measure.

Bill 372 calls for the exploration of parametric insurance and a public-private partnership to effectuate the concept.

Parametric reef insurance will cover the costs of rapid response actions to identify and address damage to reefs after the impact of a storm, according to Earth Journalism Network.

Essentially, with parametric insurance, coverage is triggered when a selected parameter, such as wind speed, exceeds an agreed upon threshold in a specific location – Tumon Bay, in this case.

If established, Guam will be the first in its region and just the second jurisdiction in the world to do so, Lee said.

The government of the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, has purchased a parametric insurance coverage that would offer up to $3.8 million to repair hurricane damage to the reef if wind speeds above 100 knots are registered within the covered area, Business Insurance reported in June 2019. The Nature Conservancy partnered with the state government in Mexico and others to devise the reef insurance policy.

Sen. Mary Torres asked whether it is also practical to include the island's reef preserves in the potential future policy. Lee said the bill is focused on Tumon Bay because funding would be easier to determine and the bay is Guam's largest economic asset. Including other preserves is possible, but that will be for the task force to discuss, she added.

Mallory Morgan, the national coral reef management fellow at the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, agreed it would be great to include all preserves but wondered whether that might make the insurance policy more expensive.

"And therefore maybe we might have to choose our priorities first and see how it works out," Morgan said.

In Mexico, the hotel industry was one of the primary financial supporters of their policy, she noted.

"That's one of the reasons why we kind of identified Tumon Bay as maybe the first step ... to create a successful model with the potential of it being replicated elsewhere," Lee responded.