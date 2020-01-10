Senators discuss proposal to change 'native Chamorro'

Lawmakers and Chamorro Land Trust Commission members discussed proposed changes to Guam's law regarding the land trust program - including replacing the phrase "native Chamorro" with "eligible beneficiary" during an oversight hearing on Thursday.

The proposed changes in law are a requirement of ongoing settlement efforts between the U.S. Department of Justice and CLTC officials who have been working with the Office of the Attorney General of Guam and other agency directors. The settlement terms, if finalized and agreed upon by both local and federal officials, will allow the CLTC to continue its mission to administer Chamorro homelands, originally modeled after a program in Hawaii, in intending to ensure the people of the island have properties on which to build homes or farm for personal or commercial use.

The DOJ filed a lawsuit in September 2017, saying the CLTC practiced discrimination by limiting eligibility for land leases to “native Chamorros” in violation of the federal Fair Housing Act.

Last year, DOJ proposed settlement terms, which in December, CLTC approved. Legislative action is still needed to ensure local rules and regulations are in line with the settlement terms.

A portion of the discussion focused on proposed eligibility requirements and definitions.

In the amendment that would insert into Guam law the term "Eligible Beneficiary," it would be defined as any person regardless of race, color or national origin whose land was acquired by the federal government between 1898 and 1968, descendants of such persons, or those who occupied, farmed or ranched land for residential or agricultural purposes at least one year prior to the land being seized by the government in the stated time frame.

However, persons who occupied, farmed or ranched land on or after Dec. 8, 1941, and the land was seized any time afterward, up to 1950, are also eligible, as are their descendants.

"By this language, you intend to delete the current language that reads 'Native Chamorro' means any person who became a U.S. citizen by virtue of the authority and enactment of the Organic Act of Guam or descendants of such person?" asked Sen. Therese Terlaje.

James Canto III, the deputy general manager of the litigation division at the Office of the Attorney General, said the change would better articulate the intent of the Chamorro Land Trust as a land restoration program, by pertaining to those who had land taken, as well as expanding the eligibility criteria.

Other amendments specify the verification of eligible beneficiaries. An eligible beneficiary does not need to have held title ownership, but must have otherwise occupied the land and must sign an affidavit setting forth certain facts.

Attorney Michael Phillips, also helping defend against the lawsuit, said just about everyone on Guam from 1898 who went through land taking by the U.S. government would qualify under the amendments. It still remains a land restoration program, he added.

"Earlier it was close to it but it was pegged on citizenship and that was not the origin of the law. The law was very close to a carbon copy of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act and remained that way until about 1980," Phillips said.

At that point, the act was amended, which allowed it to withstand Constitutional challenge for another three decades. But the law is now at a point where the "Native Chamorro" definition creates vulnerability in the law, he added.

The amendment "doesn't really change the scope of the act except to expand the beneficiaries and I believe this definition is what's key," Phillips said.

According to Phillps, the proposed amendments will have no effect on current leases.

"This settlement allows the Chamorro Land Trust program to continue for generations. We have done our best to insulate the program from further attacks or challenges," he told The Guam Daily Post.

The CLTC, in December 2019, adopted a resolution in favor of the settlement terms. The Legislature needs to enact proposed changes in order to comply with the agreement terms.