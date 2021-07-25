The Department of Corrections prison facility in Mangilao was initially built to hold no more than 300 people. Today, there are 560 inmates housed in the prison, and the population is only expected to increase with time.

In the past, DOC addressed its growing population with "Band-Aid solutions" but actions need to be taken now "to address the inevitable," said DOC Director Joe Carbullido during a pubic hearing for Bill 153-36, the Department of Corrections Modernization Act of 2021.

Bill 153 proposes to finance the construction of a new facility by authorizing a lease-back arrangement and using $5 million from earned income tax credit reimbursements and annual appropriations of $5 million from the General Fund to make payments.

The project would be under the supervision of the Guam Economic Development Authority.

Bill 153 identifies that DOC is developing an 80-year prison master plan, which provides a phased approach to building and updating prison facilities and capacity.

A report isn't anticipated until mid-August but DOC shared draft goals and expectations with lawmakers Tuesday.

The full project is estimated to cost $150 million to $200 million for all 10 phases of the plan.

The first four phases are expected to take place over 15 to 20 years, with phase 1 accounting for about 60% of these initial phases.

Aguon said he is also working on a request for proposal for architectural services, but funding needs to be identified before it can be published.

This first phase covers all the required support services: behavioral health, medical services, intake, administration, roads, parking, fencing, training and development.

"We want to emphasize the skill training for the inmates. One of our goals is to improve the rehabilitation, so that when they get out, they have a better chance to be successful, rather than our current system right now, where we don't really have much programs going on to address their issues," Aguon said.

DOC plans to largely utilize its current property to construct and reorganize the prison facility. The current layout has a lot of unused land that requires many officers to operate, and is one reason that overtime is so high, according to Aguon.

"Over the years, we find a piece of land, we put a building, never really understanding how this will affect operations," he said.

With 18 housing units currently, and as spread out as they are, DOC needs 30 plus officers each shift. A properly designed and modern prison is estimated to bring that down to 20 or 25 officers, according to Aguon.

"Right now, if we were to fully staff the Department of Corrections ... We would need 350 corrections officers to run that place. We're doing it right now with 188," he said.

Carbullido recommended allowing the use of federal funds to finance the new facility as well. GEDA suggested including the agency as an optional issuer of lease financing bonds as government issued bonds are triple tax-exempt, among other recommendations.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, the main sponsor to Bill 153, noting the recommendation to use federal funding, said grants might be able to pay for half of the project.

"I know the federal prisons would probably say, 'If you're going to get fixed, we're going to find a way to help you.' (The Department of the Interior) has helped you know, I can see DOI helping you again," San Agustin said, referring to DOI funding granted to DOC to develop the master plan report.

He said the governor supported the bill and he hoped its passage could help DOC develop a new and modern facility.