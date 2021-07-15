Several doctors met with lawmakers Wednesday to discuss preliminary suggestions or recommendations regarding Guam's medical malpractice arbitration law. University of Guam professor Ron McNinch also attended the meeting, according to Sen. Telo Taitague.

Meetings also took place over the weekend, as Taitague and Speaker Therese Terlaje met with doctors Sunday, while the speaker met with doctors Saturday as well.

According to Taitague, doctors are reaching out to all senators, even on an individual basis, as Bill 112-36, the proposed replacement for the Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act, proceeds through the hearing process.

The meeting Tuesday included other sponsors of Bill 112, except Sen. Telena Nelson, according to Taitague.

Also known as the Medical Malpractice Pre-Trial Screening Act, Bill 112 has been a contentious piece of legislation since its introduction.

The medical community largely opposes the bill, citing multiple concerns, including the potential loss of certain care for patients because doctors will either close shop or curtail their practice to limit the risk of getting sued.

Meanwhile, proponents call for change, stating that the costs associated with the legally mandated arbitration hinder patients from pursuing legitimate malpractice claims.

There have been two public hearings on Bill 112, and doctors have acknowledged the cost issue, but argued that Bill 112 as written is not the means to resolve that problem.

For example, Dr. Nathaniel Berg, who opposes the bill, proposed maintaining mandatory arbitration but to first ensure that patients and doctors meet to discuss complaints, and then to impose mandatory mediation after that, before the steps are taken to arbitrate. He suggested ensuring there is funding to facilitate these steps.

McNinch, on the other hand, has testified in support of Bill 112, arguing that the law does not function as intended.

Regarding the meeting Tuesday, Terlaje stated she continues to meet with doctors, patients and all constituents and will consider all ideas fairly.

"We will continue to discuss and clarify the bill where necessary. I am encouraged that there is greater engagement and recognition of the underlying issue, prohibitive costs, and I am optimistic that we can get the public and health professionals to focus on a solution," Terlaje said.

While Taitague called the meeting hopeful, she said she was also approaching developments cautiously.

"The way I see it, this meeting that we had, I was kind of disappointed, because some of the things brought up in the Sunday meeting was not brought to the table, and some of the concerns that I had on Sunday, that they said they would look into, was also not brought to the table," Taitague said. "I'm very hopeful because this meeting is at least the beginning of trying to find that balance. Hopeful but very cautious."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has called for Bill 112 to be withdrawn to allow for more dialogue. The speaker stated in response that the bill is still in the public hearing process and that discussions date back to 2019 when the first set of information hearings on the arbitration law took place.

The Judiciary of Guam has noted concerns about being able to implement the bill's mandates. Terlaje acknowledged concerns about the need to prepare for implementation are valid. She has stated that the confirmation of an additional judge should help the court address its backlog of cases.