After hours of debate and early failed attempts to either limit Bill 334-35 or do away with it entirely, lawmakers ultimately decided to send the bill back to committee.

This means the bill will no longer be entertained during the current session, unless there is a successful motion to place it back on the agenda.

Bill 334-35, as initially introduced, would have made it a misdemeanor to violate the governor's executive orders during a public health emergency. The measure proposed a fine of up to $5,000, one year of imprisonment or both for anyone guilty of violating orders.

A substitute version of the bill proposed tiered penalties depending on how many violations were conducted by the individual.

A third violation and beyond would have been considered a misdemeanor, subject to a maximum $1,000 fine, jail time of up to one year or both upon conviction.

In addition to Bill 334, some lawmakers introduced Bill 335-35, a sister legislation that would grant the governor authority to impose an islandwide curfew and limit movement.

Lawmakers said they've been inundated with input from the community, including concerns that the bills go too far and grant too broad of an authority to the executive branch.

Controversy

The penalties in Bill 334 are needed to give teeth to executive orders to maintain social distancing and stay-at-home directives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor.

She has already implemented road closures under her existing authority. Motorists proceeding through roadblocks will be informed that the road is for essential travel only, but there are no legal penalties for traveling on nonessential business.

However, as one reader described his experience going through a roadblock, officials required him to show his driver's license when he refused to disclose his destination, which he believes was outside their legal authority.

While Guam lacks enforcement provisions, nearly every other U.S. jurisdiction has implemented penalties for violating orders during an emergency, according to the governor.

"So I ask a simple question: If someone knowingly puts your family at risk for COVID-19 infection, could you live with the knowledge that what they did was not punishable by law?" Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said during Tuesday's press briefing.

"No new laws would be necessary if we simply took responsibility for ourselves," the governor added, explaining that her social media accounts have received numerous examples of people violating social isolation directives, the consequences of which might not be felt until two weeks from now.

Sponsors back away

While Sen. Mary Torres successfully proffered an amendment removing the misdemeanor and imprisonment provisions in Bill 334, she ultimately opposed the measure.

"Let's not have people worry that they're going to be in trouble for standing 4 feet away from someone as opposed to 6 feet or that they repetitively go through a roadway system," Torres said.

"Right now people just need to be given the respect to discipline themselves, to allow themselves to follow the laws and to continue to do what we think is responsible for flattening the curve. And for those that really aren't ... let the law within the criminal statute deal with those, because I think those powers exist right now," she added.

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee attempted to limit enforcement only to executive orders up to April 13.

Lee was one of the sponsors to the bill but said her support would hinge on certain limitations being implemented. After failing to pass her amendment, Lee requested that her sponsorship be removed.

Sen. Jose Terlaje is another sponsor to Bill 334 but in session said he was against the bill and didn't know jail time would be imposed, referring to the early version of the measure.

"Anything having to do with taking away my civil liberties is against my conscience," Terlaje said.

As lawmakers debated Bill 334, numerous other concerns arose regarding the clarity of executive orders, how penalties would apply and that added penalties would only further stress a populace already burdened by the economic and social impacts of the pandemic.

Several senators explicitly stated they opposed the bill.

Acknowledging the feedback from her colleagues, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, the main author of Bill 334, motioned to reconsider the actions of the Legislature and move the bill back to committee.

Bill 335

The original version of Bill 335 simply authorized the governor to impose a curfew for everyone and limit movement, with certain exemptions.

The substitute version limits the curfew to 15 days but adds the authority to issue a shelter-in-place directive.

Sen. Amanda Shelton is the main author to this bill, but as with Bill 334, her measure experienced opposition from colleagues.

Terlaje is also a sponsor to Bill 335 but asked that his sponsorship be dropped from the measure.

If there are going to be any changes to law on emergency powers, it should be with respect to transparency, said Sen. James Moylan.

"Because right now there's no reporting requirements. ... But really, the power to take somebody's business, somebody's property, there's so much power in there but there's no reporting requirements," he added.

Extreme measures

Sen. Clynt Ridgell said he believed the measures in place already are working.

"That's not to say that we should abandon what we're currently doing. ... I think we need to continue on the course we've taken, because it's working. I don't see a need to further restrict ourselves," he added.

Torres said lawmakers were alarmed when they were first briefed on projected casualties of the COVID-19 outbreak and felt at that time that they "needed to do everything" within their power to curb infection rates.

Sentiments may have changed now, but everyone must still exercise due diligence in adhering to executive orders "so that these extreme measures are not necessary," Torres said