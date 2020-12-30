Senators' economic initiative includes tax-break proposals

Sen. James Moylan and Sens.-elect Tony Ada, Chris Duenas and Frank Blas Jr. have unveiled their proposals to help Guam rebuild its economy and get residents working again.

According to a release from Moylan's office, part of the Let's Get Guam Moving initiative is to introduce a series of tax-related measures on Jan. 4, Inauguration Day for the 36th Guam Legislature.

These measures include:

reducing the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%

placing a two-year suspension on the property tax increase for improvements valued at $1 million or more, with the exception being individual homes valued at more than $1 million

amending the gross threshold of limited BPT exemptions passed by the 35th Legislature, from $250,000 to $500,000

"As the island embraces the economic realities of the new year, particularly with the conclusion of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program on March 31, 2021, it is paramount that the 36th Guam Legislature prioritize policies which would provide support for businesses (primarily small businesses), who in turn would be able to bring more island residents back to work," the release stated.

These measures are the first of several other pieces of legislation introduced in the coming weeks under the Let's Get Guam Moving initiative, according to the release.

"While federal support is always welcome, the local government must also do its part in this process," it added.

Sen.-elect Joanne Brown issued her statement in response to Moylan's release.

"I ran on a platform to end government corruption by legislatively tackling the irregularities in processes and procedures that exist today in the government of Guam. I remain focused on tackling corruption and following up on questions raised by auditing officials, and the community at large, about the current administration's lack of controls on CARES Act expenditures and the like. These irregularities only demonstrate that, without transparent and accountable process, procedures and proper management practices, seeds of mistrust can be easily sown."

Brown said she fully supports any initiative to jump-start the economy but "any initiative to 'Get Guam moving' will require more than just the ideas of a few."

"It will require cross-sector collaboration with all three branches of government and leaders from our private sectors. That being said, I am open and interested in learning more about Sen. Moylan's plan to 'Get Guam Moving.' "