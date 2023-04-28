Senators, education board, DPW not told high school design was complete

The construction of a new Simon Sanchez High School has moved "slower than the snails" discovered on the campus - a characterization lawmakers agreed upon at the public hearing on Bill 94-37. After a decade of promises to generations of students to get the new school built, it was revealed by the Guam Department of Education that the design for the construction already is complete.

"I hear that they're 100% complete. The board has not been informed. ... Have a groundbreaking so that we can show the people ... that something is happening,” Maria Gutierrez, vice chair of the Guam Education Board, said Wednesday evening at the Guam Congress Building.

The design being complete was also news to the Department of Public Works, which, if Bill 94 is passed, will oversee the project's advancement.

'A roller coaster ride'

The project to build a new campus for SSHS students has seen its ups and downs over the last 10 years. Breaking ground on the construction work has, for one reason or another, stayed out of reach.

"This rebuild journey has been a roller coaster ride for the Simon Sanchez community – a journey that spans almost 10 years,” recalled Carla Masnayon, SSHS principal. "In 2014, a law authorized the government to issue a request for proposals for the construction of Simon Sanchez High School. Three protests later and a failed attempt to make Simon Sanchez a charter school, GDOE was placed in charge of the procurement process to rebuild our new school."

That was only one of the hurdles on the road to a new SSHS campus. Masnayon reminded senators about the discovery of endangered snails on the campus, which sent designers back to the drawing board to make adjustments and build around the snails' habitat, which would've taken years to relocate.

Years to go

It’s unclear when the design for the new campus was completed. It was clear, however, that GDOE didn’t notify any of the relevant agencies or even the Guam Education Board, which oversees the department, of the milestone. According to The Guam Daily Post files, design work done by Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects had reached 99% completion by August 2022.

It’s expected to take at least three years to build the new campus from the ground up. The clock is ticking on some of the $166.3 million expense to be shouldered by GDOE as COVID-19 relief funds dry up in 2024.

Of particular concern is the cost of a construction manager, which is estimated at $2 million a year.

"The federal funding for this project will only be available through Sept. 30, 2024. ... This is a three-year construction project, which will mean the government will need approximately $6 million for the remaining construction management portion of this project,” said Judi Won Pat, acting GDOE superintendent.

Based on the proposed law, DPW Deputy Director Linda Ibanez said it will take at least 30 days to put out a bid.

“There’s negotiation,” she said. "There’s evaluation teams that we have to look at, so we are looking at six months to put this out if we go with request for proposals, but, depending on (the) design, once we review the design, we’ll determine which procurement module we would go (with)."

Ibanez could not say definitively which approach would be best, whether RFP, invitation for bids or multistep.

“Right now, I can’t say much because I have not seen the design,” she told lawmakers. “As a procurement contract adviser, I cannot decide which procurement mode until we see the design because ... you have collateral equipment, maintenance in there, and certain discipline(s) for classrooms. So those are the areas we would have to look at."

GDOE did confirm that a copy of the completed SSHS design was in its possession and had been shared with the school’s principal.

Financing questions

Without a copy of the design, Sen. Sabina Perez focused on the language contained in the bill. She had questions about the financing and funding, as it pertained to access to low interest rates, now that it will be in DPW’s hands.

Perez also questioned whether a “without consent” clause was the right decision.

“In the bill, it talks about (how) the contractor may assign without the need of consent of GDOE the lease. So this is always a concern for me. I think this came up in the bill for the hospital complex, as well. My concern is that the lease can be handed over to another party without GDOE’s consent,” she said.

Although Perez, a former Simon Sanchez High teacher, was concerned with the language, Won Pat said she wasn’t, as she noted the success seen at John F. Kennedy High School.

Bill 94 is the latest attempt by lawmakers to make good on the promise. According to the Guam Economic Development Authority, this project follows the same model of financing for construction as was used to build John F. Kennedy High School and other GDOE schools.

The bill will enable GDOE to pursue a private-public partnership for a lease-back arrangement. It will make rebuilding the school possible as it simplifies language contained in the Ma Kåhat Act of 2013 and incorporates an additional purpose for the lease - facilitating fixtures, furniture and equipment services for the school.

Sen. Roy Quinata and seven other senators introduced the legislation in an attempt to repeal and reenact the enabling law with amendments for the construction of a new Simon Sanchez High School campus.