Up to $35 million of the annual $60 million in anticipated earned income tax credit reimbursement for Guam could go toward paying the yearly lease-back agreement for a future health care complex inclusive of a new public hospital, senators said.

Building a new Guam Memorial Hospital alone could cost about $743 million, based on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero plans to set aside $300 million of the more than $630 million in direct pandemic aid funds for GovGuam to build a new public hospital.

For the rest of the needed cost, about $443 million, the governor recently asked members of Congress for it to come from a portion of President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan.

This week, Sen. Joe San Agustin and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes introduced a bill that identifies another funding mechanism not only for the construction of a new public hospital but other health care facilities, as well, that they hope will be located in one complex.

They are looking at up to $35 million of the annual estimated $60 million EITC reimbursement for Guam. That reimbursement is a Guam-specific provision of the $1.3 trillion American Rescue Plan.

San Agustin and Muña are seeking to authorize GovGuam to enter into contracts for financing, design, construction and long-term capital maintenance of what they envision to be a "21st Century Healthcare Center of Excellence," with private sector contractors who can provide long-term financing.

GovGuam property will be leased to the contractor that will design and build the facilities, and funding will be provided through appropriation received from the reimbursement of EITC for fiscal year 2022 and prospective appropriation from the general fund, annually, the senators said.

Their plan includes the construction of a new GMH, new Department of Public Health and Social Services offices and a new Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center in one big, contiguous site.

Upon completion of the construction, the facilities and land will be leased back to GovGuam for a period not to exceed the initial ground lease to the contractor.

The bill seeks to authorize GovGuam, through the Guam Economic Development Authority, to lease sufficient GovGuam property to the contractor.