Senators on Tuesday voted to let stand the governor’s veto of legislation they unanimously passed just weeks ago addressing the issue of succession if a mayor is unable to continue his or her job.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, who authored Bill 259, referred to an opinion by the Guam attorney general’s office regarding the legislative authority to determine the manner of filling a vacancy for mayor or vice mayor. The opinion states the Legislature “does have authority to determine how public officials are selected unless there is a conflict with specific powers vested in the Governor by the Organic Act.”

The letter, dated Jan. 30, states that while the attorney general’s office doesn’t typically issue an opinion on legislation, it recognized there is great public importance in addressing the issue.

“Bill 259 creates a path – a way through which is currently absent in statute should a vacancy occur in the future,” Nelson said during Tuesday’s session.

She said the opinion by the attorney general’s office confirms the Legislature acted in the right by passing the legislation.

“This body created the mayors. This body is well within their jurisdiction to ensure how they are managed, to ensure that we can correct gaps in that statute that is relative to filling the vacancy of a mayor,” she said.

The vice speaker implored her fellow senators to “stand their ground” and “show we are a separate body from the administration.”

Sens. Therese Terlaje and Kelly Marsh joined Nelson in voting to override the veto of Bill 259. The legislation was prompted by the arrest of Yona Mayor Jesse Blas, who has cut a deal with prosecutors in a federal bribery case. Blas has agreed to plead guilty and resigned from his elected position.

“The mayor has resigned and that paves the way for a special election to replace him. Let the special election happen, let the people of Yona have their say,” Sen. Jose “Pedo” Terlaje said after the override attempt.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Jose Terlaje, Clynt Ridgell, Amanda Shelton, Jose San Augustin, Telo Taitague, Regine Biscoe Lee, Will Castro, Sabina Perez, and Louise Borja Muna voted against the override.

Sens. James Moylan and Mary Torres were absent and excused from the vote.