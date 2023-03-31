Senators fail to override vetoes

Lawmakers fell one vote short of overriding the governor's vetoes on a pair of measures related to the planning of a new medical complex and the leasing of properties from the federal government.

Bill 13-37 aimed to apply Open Government Law requirements to meetings of the committee overseeing the medical complex project. It also sought to add representatives from the Guam Legislature, the Guam Medical Society, Guam Medical Association and the municipal planning councils of impacted villages to that committee.

Bill 12-37 would require legislative approval for the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government.

The override attempt came as the lease for the Eagles Field area of Mangilao, the federally controlled property to be the site of the medical complex, is pending approval.

Votes on both bills each resulted in 9 votes supporting an override, while 6 opposed.

Ten votes are needed to pass an override.

The votes also mirrored each other, senators voted the same way on each bill.

There were two sets of votes for each override attempt. After voting on the bills the first time, lawmakers entertained a motion for reconsideration and voted again. But the do-overs didn't lead to any changes in votes.

Lawmakers who voted in favor of overriding the vetoes on Bill 12 and 13 were Speaker Therese Terlaje, the author of both measures, and Sens. Chris Barnett, Frank Blas Jr., Chris Duenas, Thomas Fisher, Jesse Lujan, Joanne Brown, Sabina Perez and Telo Taitague.

Voting against the overrides were Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. William Parkinson, Joe San Agustin, Roy Quinata, Dwayne San Nicolas and Amanda Shelton.

These votes stand in contrast to when the measures first passed earlier this month, with unanimous support.

Terlaje, following Thursday's vote, confirmed that she will continue to pursue overrides of her measures.

“I will continue to push for an override of this bill because without the Legislature having a say and knowledge of future obligations and debt that the government of Guam is getting itself into, we do not provide due diligence to the work of the people that have elected us to do so in their capacity,” Terlaje stated in a release.

Pending lease

But, at least for now, the failure to override the veto on Bill 12 clears one hurdle for the pending lease of the Eagles Field property, also known as the Lå'lo area.

The Office of the Attorney General is reviewing the lease. Attorney General Douglas Moylan has targeted completion by today, March 31. That would mean either Moylan's approval or reasons as to why the lease would need to be redrafted.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, meanwhile, has said that she would sign the lease by April 3.

The medical complex project, which will include a new public hospital, has been a major initiative of the governor's administration.

But the property at Eagles Field is also claimed as land previously owned by several families, tying the medical complex project to long-standing issues involving the return of properties taken by the federal government.

With missile defense needs rising over threats from China, the property is expected to be used by the U.S. Navy for military purposes if not used for the medical complex.

Proponents of Bills 12 and 13 argued that the measures are intended to improve transparency of the planning process and efforts to lease Eagles Field, including the potential costs and other obligations that might come from the medical complex project.

But the governor criticized the bills as attempts at exerting control on efforts to establish a new hospital.

“Speaker Terlaje and many of her colleagues in the 37th Guam Legislature stand firm and reiterate that Bill 12-37 and Bill 13-37 does not mean control over all executive matters but creates a system of checks and balances to ensure that no one branch has complete power over matters that obligate the people of Guam for years,” a release from the speaker's office stated.

The release added that the failure to override Bill 12 sets a precedent for future governors and leases of lands controlled by the federal government, “and will impede the transparency that the people of Guam deserve.”

'Good deal for Guam'

Adelup celebrated the failure of the override attempt of Bill 12.

“Today, Guam won,” a release from the governor's office stated Thursday.

“The facts are this lease is a good deal for Guam, we will lease federal property at no cost to island taxpayers, and our federal counterparts have committed to helping us find funding for the construction of the medical complex,” the release added.

According to a draft version of the lease, it will come with rental costs of about $1 million per year but that can be deferred under certain conditions, such as through in-kind considerations.

If finalized, the lease will last for 50 years with an option to renew for 25 more years.