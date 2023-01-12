Sens. Chris Barnett and Joe San Agustin, and Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, through her policy and communications director, Chirag Bhojwani, have confirmed that memberships for their respective legislative committees have been completed.

A few other committees are still in the process of finalizing theirs, while others have not confirmed their status either way, as of press time.

Legislative committees oversee specific agencies and issues and carry out the important task of holding public hearings and developing committee reports. Bills are referred to relevant committees by the Committee on Rules, which is responsible for other procedural matters.

Barnett oversees the rules committee, as well as the Committee on Education, Public Safety and the Arts.

San Agustin heads the Committee on General Government Operations and Appropriations, as he did last term. The vice speaker chairs the Committee on Federal, Foreign & Regional Affairs, Innovation & Development, Human Resources & Public Libraries.

Three other chairpersons stated they are still waiting to confirm their committee membership.

Sen. Roy Quinata chairs the Committee on Infrastructure, Economic Development, Simon Sanchez High School, Disability Services, Self-Determination and Historic Preservation, Housing, Public Accountability, and the Guam Buildup.

His office stated that the committee expects to announce its membership by the end of the week.

“Chairperson Sen. Roy A.B. Quinata met with Sen. Thomas Fisher, the committee's vice chairperson to discuss future collaborations and ensure greater lines of communication moving forward,” Quinata's office added.

Sen. William Parkinson, who oversees the Committee on Fire, Agriculture, Power and Energy Utilities, Public Transit, Unemployment Insurance and Universal Health Insurance, said he had given colleagues up to Monday to respond to invitations to join the committee, and will formally announce their make up at that time.

Meanwhile, Speaker Therese Terlaje, who chairs the Committee on Health, Land, Justice, and Culture, told The Guam Daily Post that her committee hoped to complete their membership by the end of the week.

Sens. Sabina Perez, Amanda Shelton, and Dwayne San Nicolas had not confirmed their committees' statuses as of press time Wednesday.

Perez oversees the Committee on Environment, Revenue and Taxation, Labor, Procurement, and Statistics, Research, and Planning.

Shelton chairs the Committee on Maritime Transportation, Air Transportation, Parks, Tourism, Higher Education and the Advancement of Women, Youth, and Senior Citizens.

Lastly, San Nicolas chairs the Committee on Emergency Response, Military and Veteran Affairs, Border Safety and the Mayors' Council.

Democrats, once again, hold the majority this term. However, several changes were made to the standing rules that favor the Republican minority. These include increased membership in the rules committee, the ability to choose which members join which committees and having one member serve as vice chair, except in the rules committee.

Republicans published their membership selections for all committees Jan. 9, leaving just the makeup from the Democrats to be completed.

The Legislature saw a slight delay this term with the voting of the speaker, which was ultimately won by Terlaje with help from the Republican caucus.

It's not yet certain when the Legislature will hold its first session this term, but that will depend on when bills can be placed on the agenda, after they are heard, and committee reports cleared by the rules committee.

The prior Legislature, the 36th Guam Legislature, held its first regular session in February, as did the 35th Legislature. The 34th Legislature, however, held its first session in March, according to information provided by the clerk of the legislature.

Terlaje, who calls for session as speaker, said she will schedule session accordingly.

“In the meantime, I am sending out a tentative session calendar for planning purposes,” the speaker added.