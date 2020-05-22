Senators frustrated over lack of straightforward answers

At an oversight hearing Thursday, senators couldn't get clear answers from the administration on the hiring and paying of local hotels to be used as quarantine sites despite lacking proper contracts.

Several senators, including Sens. Therese Terlaje, Telo Taitague and Wil Castro, as well as Chairwoman Sen. Sabina Perez, expressed frustration at the lack of straightforward responses from the governor’s legal counsel, as well as Jessica Toft with the Office of the Attorney General.

Toft said she couldn’t discuss the quarantine facilities or the contracts because they had advised the governor’s office. And so any discussion or information on the role she played couldn’t be revealed due to “attorney-client privilege.”

Governor’s legal counsel Haig Huynh told senators he had tried to “procure items" as the governor directed, but said his responses to senators were restricted to a written statement.

“Prior to this hearing, we did submit statements that the governor authorized us to submit,” he stated. “Based on our relationship, both myself and my co-counsel Sophia Diaz, we’re limited in what we can say and how we can answer questions."

“To promote the transparency and trust that this body has been looking for, we did prepare that statement and provided it before this hearing,” he stated, referring to a document that provided information – much of it already provided to the media or to senators via Freedom of Information Act requests.

Huynh said he “did not take the lead” in procurement but did as he “was directed,” and that was to contract the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, which he said handled much of the discussion with hotels that would eventually be used as quarantine and isolation sites.

Carlo Branch, the governor’s policy director, noted to senators that “traditional procurement wasn’t used in this process” and pointed to the “governor’s emergency power to purchase” as being the “legal justification as a matter of policy behind the actions that you are now attempting to answer in this oversight.”

In response to senators' questions, GHRA President Mary Rhodes provided a timeline of GHRA’s involvement in the procurement of the hotels.

She said GHRA, which sits in one of the emergency committees at Guam Homeland Security, started looking for quarantine facilities in January, which is part of the emergency pandemic plan.

“In January and early February, it was our task to see which hotels would operate, not just for quarantine for mass scale but for quarantine floors in case we had tourists come in and they had to quarantine at the hotel,” Rhodes said.

She said the second query to hotels was prompted by Guam Homeland Security Director Tim Aguon, which was more urgent.

“They had already anticipated that if they were going to do any type of mandatory quarantine, they had to have the hotels ready to go,” she said, noting they weren’t following the Guam plan, which would have used University of Guam facilities and the Dededo sports complex.

Rhodes said she’d been in contact with Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, working closely for three months on assessing hotels. When the governor announced the mandatory quarantine of inbound Manila passengers, the effort kicked into high gear, but Rhodes said GHRA’s role was limited.

“I needed to provide a list of hotels that said yes (to being used as a quarantine facility),” she said, adding none of the hotels that responded said yes. “They all said no. So I had to make personal calls.”

She said she spoke to Days Inn, Wyndham, Core Tech, and Hotel Santa Fe.

“Those four hotels said yes outside of our initial surveys, and they never responded to our three surveys,” she said. “I was only present at the meeting with Days Inn and Wyndham, and the meeting was at the GHS adviser’s office together with legal counsel.”

Rhodes said on March 16 “that’s really where Homeland Security should have looped back in, I think, with FEMA, especially since we’re in the same building, to tie the loose ends.”

“I was only involved initially in Days Inn, Wyndham, and Hotel Santa Fe. Pacific Star only came in a couple days later,” she said noting the closure of the airports by the Philippine government.

She said considering the volume of returning residents, Days Inn, Wyndham and Santa Fe wouldn’t be sufficient.

Then Pacific Star called and they spoke with Aguon and Huynh.

“From that point I was not participating,” she said, noting that her attention had turned to coordinating travelers going to hotels and ensuring they were properly accommodated, which included efforts from multiple agencies and multiple vendors – including laundry and meals.

“So I have to say somewhere in between there, all the agencies were involved, with probably the lack of General Services Agency, but the question is … who needed to be involved at that point to make sure procurement, protocol, and documentation took place?” Rhodes asked.

“That’s the timeline I think you were looking for. After March 30 … we stood down because the flights already decreased (and) that’s where I went to the (aircraft carrier) Theodore Roosevelt where we had to activate hotels within 36 hours."

Rhodes raised another issue, that was how the rest of the pandemic response coordination had been documented.

“How did they procure the whole thing, because if you’re questioning one aspect of it all of the other working parts of it should be questioned as well, or how did those sources be funded or approved to be at the hotel without the hotel being authorized?”

“Because the hotels weren’t the only providers here. There were other agencies that were stood up and I was the only non-governmental private sector portion – although I understand the procurement laws and the procurement rules (are different) under an emergency ... I would question the same thing for all the support services including laundry. How did all that get approved. And the meals?”

Sen. Perez noted that Aguon wasn’t at Thursday’s oversight hearing and would like him to attend a future oversight hearing because clarification in the procurement process was needed.

“And the results that we see in the news is the belated payment of invoices which is somehow related to the lack of contract,” Perez stated.

“Are there contracts that exist for those facilities?” Perez asked GSA’s Claudia Acfalle, who responded: “Not to my knowledge.”

Perez asked Acfalle whether GSA will step in now to address procurement concerns.

“From my understanding … they are already at the point of invoices so I don’t really want to get into a mess that I wasn’t aware of,” Acfalle further responded.