Senators give emotional farewells to fellow lawmakers

The final session of the 36th Guam Legislature included bids of adieu from senators, many of whom spoke with a hint of sadness in their voices as they spoke of the colleagues who would not be joining them in the new term come January.

Speaker Therese Terlaje opened the floor to her fellow lawmakers, affording them time to say their goodbyes.

Each senator who took to the floor spoke of the honor serving the public has brought them, described what they’ve accomplished for the people and offered kind words to those who gave them the opportunity.

Those who served alongside them also took the time to share their appreciation for the six members who either chose not to seek reelection, ran and lost in their respective races, or, in the case of one senator, successfully ran to be Guam's next delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"I want to take the time, Madame Speaker, to recognize our colleagues that will be leaving this body. We may have disagreed at times, some more than others, but it has been a privilege to work with all of you,” said Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who was visibly emotional as she dried tears from her eyes.

"Congressman-elect James Moylan, I must admit, you were one of my greatest headaches as speaker. It still amazes me how we went from an adversarial (relationship) to becoming close allies. We always joke that we do such a great job working together that the minority removed you as leader. That didn’t affect you. You were here to work for the people of Guam and I am glad to have you as a partner as you move on to your new role in Washington, D.C.,” said Barnes.

She also shared words about Republican Sen. Tony Ada, fondly referring to him as "Uncle Tony."

"Sen. Tony Ada, Uncle Tony, this isn’t the first time we have said goodbye on session floor and you keep coming back, Uncle Tony. You were someone I enjoy working with. Even if we disagree on a bill, you are always positive, you bring good attitude and you’re never afraid to roll up your sleeves and get to work,” Barnes said. “But I am hoping this is not the last time we serve together.”

She thanked fellow lawmakers Sens. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, Clynt Ridgell and Mary Torres and Majority Leader Sen. Telena Nelson, who will not be returning in the coming term.

Sen. Telo Taitague followed suit, also thanking outgoing senators for the work they’ve done through the 36th Guam Legislature.

“I wish to thank you and our colleagues for helping to prioritize several key issues as we worked hard in this Legislature on this agenda, including to establishing local war claims programs, providing for fair and responsible cost-of-living benefits for our retirees, also for authorizing tax incentives for developers of elderly housing accommodations, securing funds for village road repairs, demanding greater transparency on the use of local and federal resources, and increasing our affordable housing inventory on the face of inflation and impeding economic recession.”

But as they depart their work in elected office, Taitague noted there’s still a long road ahead for those who will remain.

"We still have a long way to go as our families are counting on us to help strengthen Guam’s economy post-pandemic. Going forward I urge this branch of government, this body, to set aside political agendas and instead focus on putting our time and energy into public policies benefiting all people of Guam,” Taitague said.

She noted that the work lawmakers did in the 36th Legislature revealed priorities the leaders have and the types of decision-makers they are — two important factors moving forward.

"We have a duty to provide the checks and balances needed in our government through oversight and budgetary powers. We must never neglect our responsibility to protect every dollar entrusted in our care by the Guam taxpayers," Taitague said.

Session was recessed until 10 a.m. Dec. 29, at which time the 36th Legislature will entertain any action taken on the bills transmitted to the governor Friday and to provide further extension of remarks.