Senators grill HRRA on 'missing' documents

Certain Guam senators have questioned the Hagåtña Restoration and Revitalization Authority board and Director Lasia Casil about documents to support payments made to Matrix Design Group for a $1 million contract. The questions were raised during oversight hearings held this week.

The design firm, meanwhile, said it delivered everything required under the contract and would provide documents.

Sen. Kelly Marsh, chairperson of the legislative committee that has oversight over the issue, said her office has attempted for more than a year to obtain important public documents from HRRA.

“However, the HRRA director continues to be resistant to transparency and insists on secrecy,” Marsh said on Tuesday.

She said it is important for HRRA to provide documents that pertain to hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars spent on the project. Marsh said HRRA has “provided a litany of excuses for not being transparent and providing the requested information.”

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who serves as the committee's vice chairperson, specifically questioned the board about $196,000 which was paid to Matrix last year. Barnes said she wanted to get a clear picture of the scope of the work and what was completed.

“I wanted to assure you on behalf of the HRRA board and staff we are committed to transparency” said board Chairperson Maria Leon Guerrero when the hearing reconvened on Thursday evening.

Board member Nick Keswani told the committee an internal audit would be completed by or before the HRRA board's next meeting.

Matrix: 'We have strongly delivered every single deliverable'

Executive Vice President of Matrix Design Group Celeste Werner appeared before the committee on Thursday and said the company would provide documentation to support the work done and how it aligns with the requirements of its contract with HRRA.

She said Matrix was hired in 2015 to facilitate the development of the Hagåtña revitalization master plan and its associated components.

“We are extremely confident that we have strongly delivered every single deliverable required within our contract,” she said.

Werner then handed over a flash drive to the HRRA board chairperson.

Sen. Marsh said the oversight hearing would reconvene after the committee has reviewed all the requested documents.

The plan to overhaul the capital village of Hagåtña, which includes building a central government of Guam complex and addressing flood-prone areas, has been estimated to cost upward of $1 billion.