Senators have mixed opinions after missile defense briefings

What will a 360-degree missile defense system bring to Guam? Opinions were mixed among lawmakers who received an unclassified briefing on the system from military officials this week.

Officials from the federal Missile Defense Agency are on island throughout the week and accepting commentary from the public and providing information about the missile defense system, which could potentially occupy up to 20 sites around the island once completed.

A series of open house "scoping meetings," the first of which was held Wednesday, are being hosted for the public. Leaders in the local government sat down for "courtesy meetings" with the Missile Defense Agency, said Mark Wright, the agency's director of public affairs. Included in those meetings are village mayors, the governor, the delegate and lawmakers.

The Guam Daily Post requested access to a sit-down between the Legislature and military officials Monday but was told by Wright that it was a "closed session," though media would be able to ask questions during an availability Wednesday.

"They're not classified, but they are designed, again, as courtesy meetings for the representatives, specifically in small group settings, so we can have a little bit more intimate conversations with them, make sure we get their questions responded to before we go up and do the same thing with the general public," Wright told the Post.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said the meetings were closed at the request of the Missile Defense Agency and Joint Region Marianas.

Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas, chair of the legislative committee on emergency response, told the Post the main point he took from military officials during the briefing was that the "missile defense system, throughout the island, it's going to send a message to our adversaries that we're strengthened here, and in a way, it will make us less vulnerable to attack and show strength."

But the briefing didn't leave San Nicolas, a former infantryman in the Army, feeling confident. The senator said it clarified the gravity of Guam's situation as tensions mount between the U.S. and China.

"I project the future based on what I'm seeing today, and what I'm seeing today is we are preparing for war. And there is no way around it," he told the Post. "We're right in the middle of it, and we're going to be called once more, again, to defend our country. And you know, that's a very, very weighty proposition."

San Nicolas said he felt the Missile Defense Agency was very forthcoming with unclassified information and said the upcoming open house for the public was a positive thing.

'Discouraging and a little frustrating'

Sen. Chris Barnett, chair of the legislative committee on public safety, was more critical.

"I think one of the main takeaways for me is that we're so close to the scoping meetings, and we know so little about this proposal," he said, making it difficult for the public to understand what they were supposed to be commenting on.

The responses to questions of how accurate the new missile defense system would be were "discouraging and a little frustrating," he said. Officials informed him that any information about accuracy was classified and even requests for ballpark figures were turned down.

"Out of 10 times, how many times is it successful? And they couldn't even share that," Barnett said.

Responses to how much land the candidate sites for the new missile defense system required, tentatively around 900 acres, also were unclear.

"It sounds like – and this is according to (the Missile Defense Agency) – that they're going to require more of a footprint, even on candidate sites that are on (Department of Defense) land, because there's a required buffer zone," Barnett said. "And so they were talking about having to acquire lands, you know, one way or another, that are outside of the DOD footprint."

Finally, Barnett said he "wasn't really satisfied" with assurances that the Missile Defense Agency didn't plan to incorporate nuclear microreactors to power the system, given the large number of studies that eyed Guam as a candidate site for such reactors and national reports about the possibility.

Confidence in the system

Sen. Chris Duenas, Barnett's co-chair on the public safety committee, said he came away highly confident in the system the military had put forward. In the conversation on whether the defense system would make Guam more of a target or less of one, he found himself in the latter camp.

"Bend over and kiss your butt goodbye is just not a strategy," he said.

"Some of our community, which I can sympathize with, feel as though we're ... vulnerable," Duenas said. "I think in the world we live in right now every piece of real estate, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, could be captured by our enemy."

It was important that the military push the message that 19 of the 20 sites proposed were on either DOD or federal property, he added, and said the public should attend upcoming meetings to get the facts.

There are no talks yet about building bomb shelters or bunkers in the event of a missile attack, he said. But should that discussion come forward, "by golly, it better be an inside-outside the fence discussion" and the island should receive federal funding for it.

'Information deficit'

The Post was unable to reach Terlaje for comment as of Wednesday, but a report produced by her Committee on Health, Land, Justice and Culture after a recent town hall on the missile system concluded there was an "information deficit" surrounding the project.

Information sharing between DOD and local government was short, the report noted, and it recommended "that Guam's executive branch and congressman work together to ensure that the DOD be more transparent with details for their proposed 360-degree ... system. The committees also recommend that the DOD improve their communication with local government agencies about the proposed system."