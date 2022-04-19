Lawmakers spent Monday morning hearing testimony on two school year-related measures.

Bill 286-36 would waive the 180 instructional days requirement for school years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, while Bill 287-36 would wave the service-learning requirement for high school students in school year 2021-2022.

The bills were introduced by Sen. Telena Nelson, who is the legislative chair on education, at the request of the Guam Department of Education

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez acknowledged that there are "a lot" of issues associated with waiving the mandates, but said the department must also consider the needs of students and teachers.

"There may be some who say by doing this, you're lowering the standard or lifting the burden on teachers or students who need to be on task in order to achieve learning recovery. But there are so many things going on at the same time," Fernandez said as he testified in support of both bills.

Not only do students have social and emotional needs on top of their academic needs, teachers are also getting burnt out as they go through discussions about extending the school year or adding to their workload in order to address COVID-19 challenges, he added.

"We need the time to think through that, to be more flexible, to provide more time to make that recovery happen," Fernandez said.

The superintendent said the waiver won't mean that there isn't any more work to do this year. If anything, the work has been more intense, he added.

"We've taken on updating and renewing our strategic plan in the midst of emerging from this pandemic so we can understand where we've been and what we need to do to get our students back on track with regard to their learning recovery and academic progress," Fernandez said.

A challenge over the last couple of years of the pandemic is that GDOE has been unable to "really assess" students and their progress, and is just getting back to the point where they can assess students, Fernandez said.

"There may be students who ... don't need that extra intervention. Our job is to identify those in need of that intervention and then put the interventions in place to address their situations," Fernandez added, recalling that after-school and summer school programs have to be expanded to support students this summer and beyond.

The GDOE strategic plan is also up for approval by the Guam Education Board today, according to Fernandez.