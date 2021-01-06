Three Republican senators have introduced legislation that would prevent the governor from extending a public health emergency declaration. Instead, that authority would be shifted to the Legislature.

Bill 11-36, the Restoration of Separation of Powers Act, simply switches out the word "governor" for "Legislature" in the portion of law relating to the automatic termination of an emergency declaration, which states that termination will occur after 30 days unless renewed by the governor. The same occurs for any renewal after 30 days, according to current law.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Chris Duenas, Tony Ada and James Moylan, and is a direct response to the governor's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As stated in the intent portion of the bill, the sponsors believe that "a certain nimbleness is necessary to deal with the COVID-19 situation" but the extraordinary powers available to the governor during a public health emergency "should not be open ended and not subject (sic) to at least routine legislative oversight if not concurrence."

In a release, Duenas stated: "This piece of legislation will provide the opportunity for all voices to be heard. Our people of Guam deserve a strong and co-equal branch of government to ensure equality and a true deliberation of policies which affects all of us. This proposed measure is a step in that direction."

Current law, however, already provides a mechanism for the Legislature to terminate a public health emergency declaration at any time. This would require a majority vote and a finding that the reason behind the declaration no longer poses a serious threat. The legislative termination would also override any renewal by the governor.

Adelup responds

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the director of communications at Adelup, said Bill 11 does the opposite of what it proposes to do.

"Bill 11 is an attempt to violate the separation of powers. The Legislature gave itself an appropriate check in (Title) 10 GCA 19405," Paco-San Agustin said, referring to the section of law that details the termination of an emergency declaration.

"The simple truth is that current law already permits the Guam Legislature to end a public health emergency at any time. Yet not one Republican has introduced that measure. Perhaps it is because even they secretly realize that while Europe, the U.K., and much of the United States is cracking under the weight of COVID-19, Guam is better off because the governor made hard choices with the tools they are now trying to take away."