Senators invite public to share their input on how Guam should use $604M in American Rescue Plan

A trio of senators are calling for the people of Guam to share what they think the priorities should be for the $604 million allotted to Guam from the American Rescue Plan.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, Appropriations Chairperson Senator Joe S. San Agustin, and Minority Leader Senator Christopher M. Dueñas introduced Resolution No. 93-36 (LS) to formally submit the Legislature’s preliminary list of priorities for the spending of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, a press release from the Speaker's office states.

The resolution would be subject to further adjustment as a result of federal guidelines and more precise estimates by the agencies, for consideration and incorporation by the governor into a consolidated government of Guam ARP spending plan.

The public will be given an opportunity in the coming weeks to provide input on Resolution No. 93-36 (LS) and the priorities for the spending of the $604 million in ARP funds. The first public hearing for Resolution No. 93-36 (LS) will be scheduled on June 4. The time was updated to 11 a.m.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Legislature has not yet received the governor’s spending plan, according to the press release.

“Guam has an unprecedented opportunity to use the American Rescue Plan funds to recover, address long standing issues, and thrive. The Legislature has presented its list to the Governor and the community in a good faith effort to collaborate and find the best solutions for our island’s recovery. It is our duty to solicit input from the community and our government agencies regarding these federal funds and find ways to truly assist those in poverty and who are suffering from this pandemic, to expand our economy, and to enhance our public services for the people,” Speaker Terlaje stated.

On May 6, the 36th Guam Legislature sent a letter signed by all 15 senators to the Governor with a collective list of priorities for what was then an anticipated amount of $664 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The priorities listed for the ARP funds focus on:

1. direct assistance to individuals and families most impacted by the pandemic;

2. expanding healthcare services;

3. investment in infrastructure and technology that will spur economic growth, affordable housing and development;

4. workforce training and diversification and student aid to build the skills of our workers especially in areas that are critical for economic recovery and healthcare; and

5. upgrades and streamlining of government services.