Senators may vote on call for special investigation committee

Lawmakers will return this afternoon to consider whether a measure calling for a Special Investigating Committee, Resolution 67-37, should be placed on the third reading file for later voting.

The decision allows an opportunity for all members on island to be in session for the vote. It appeared that Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas had fallen ill and was unable to attend session for the vote Wednesday afternoon.

The investigative committee would look into the creation and dissemination of a fake amendment, which had been shared online by the Progressive Democrats of Guam.

The amendment was falsely attributed to Republican Sen. Chris Duenas and stated that funding already allotted for pay raises to teachers and administrators would be “reprogrammed” for the maintenance and facilities of schools.

Julian Janssen, a classified government employee and chapter leader of the Progressive Democrats of Guam, has told The Guam Daily Post that he received the fake amendment from someone at the central office of the Guam Legislature, and that he believed it to be legitimate at the time.

Postings of the fake amendment were taken down, with an apology, after Duenas called attention to it on the session floor last week. Duenas has filed a criminal complaint against Janssen.

'Flabbergasted and appalled'

All members of the Republican caucus are sponsors of the resolution, as is Democrat Sen. Chris Barnett.

“This is not about me,” Duenas said during debate Wednesday. “This activity of one Julian Janssen and the Progressive Democrats of Guam have not just put out a criminal document, is now aiding and abetting and claiming … that this came from our house. … (Janssen's) initial response was he received it from a clerk or a clerk from the Guam Legislature. I would be flabbergasted an appalled if this body would not want to protect itself from that slander.”

Barnett, who leads the legislative Committee on Rules, stated that following a “forensic digital review” there was no record of the fake amendment being in the Legislature's computer system.

“We have also since initiated contact with a company that investigates these types of things. In fact, I believe this company has investigated one data breach very recently in the government of Guam,” Barnett said, adding that he “begged to differ” with Janssen's statement.

“In fact, the staff here at central doesn't even know who this individual is. And so I rise in defense of the staff here at the Legislature,” Barnett said.

The senator also noted that Janssen's statements were reported differently between media outlets.

Janssen previously told the Post the fake amendment was received from someone at the legislative central office, while another reported that Janssen heard the amendment came from the central office.

Sen. Telo Taitague, a co-sponsor of the resolution, said she supported the resolution but did not agree with it being placed on the session agenda.

Taitague initially voted to place it on the agenda, along with her fellow Republican lawmakers and Barnett, but moved to reconsider that motion in the afternoon, stating that the resolution hasn't met certain Open Government Law requirements.

Duenas objected, reasoning that the measure is a procedural resolution for the rules committee, and did not require prior notice or a public hearing.

But Taitague stated that the issue was it being placed on the agenda.

“We have countless times mentioned that anything going on the session agenda has to meet the five-day rule and … it did not,” Taitague said, referencing advance notice requirements senators have placed on themselves.

Duenas said there have been resolutions that have moved on the floor that did not require notification, when moved from the rules committee or a notwithstanding motion.

Taitague's motion did not have enough votes to pass.