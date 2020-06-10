Senators move health insurance bill for vote

Legislation that, according to the administration's estimates, could increase the government of Guam's health insurance program cost by about $11 million next budget year – compared to the $108 million cost this year – is ready for senators to vote on.

Senator Jose Terlaje's Bill 366-35, which provides for "health insurance choice" for GovGuam members, was moved to the voting file without objection Tuesday afternoon.

"Bill 366-35 would provide health insurance choice for government of Guam employees and their families, which is the single largest coverage network on the island of Guam, for public employees, private-sector spouses and dependents, and retirees," Terlaje's press release states. Nearly 12,000 nonemployee and nonretiree dependents and foster children are also covered by the plan.

While an administration estimate placed the additional cost of the measure at $11 million, Terlaje stated the cost will be borne by GovGuam employees and retirees.

"The bill ... places the financial impact of choice upon GovGuam employees – and not taxpayers," Terlaje stated.

"My reason for introducing this bill was simple: to grant those suffering the choice to pick their own doctor, to decide what is best for them and their families," said Terlaje. "This bill is important for so many people to ensure many families have the best health care plan available to them, including our greatest generation, our manåmko'.

"I recognize the financial challenges we have right now, and that is why the bill has safeguards to ensure it will not impact next fiscal year's budget and shifts the cost away from taxpayers," he stated in a press release.

The true cost will not be known until after the negotiations with health insurance companies.