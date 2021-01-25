While local officials have been discussing ways to support local businesses and what's needed to resuscitate Guam's economy, there's been some division on the minimum wage increase – one issue that some in the business community have said would hurt local businesses' ability to recover from their massive losses caused by the pandemic shutdown.

Public Law 35-38, which was enacted in October 2019, increases the minimum wage from $8.25 to $9.25 over two years. The first 50-cent increase went into effect March 1, 2020. The second increase takes effect March 1, 2021.

There were efforts by the Guam Chamber of Commerce to delay last year's wage increase. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero didn't support the delay at the time. She hasn't commented on where she stands now with the resurrected effort to delay this second increase. Bill 24-36 would reset the second wage increase to March 1, 2022.

Sens. James Moylan, Mary Camacho Torres, Christopher Duenas and Frank Blas Jr. sponsored the bill. The bill has the support of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, Guam Contractors Association and possibly more, according to Moylan.

Christine Baleto, chairwoman of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, said chamber members continue to hope that senators and the administration will consider the impact the pandemic has had on the economy and local businesses, a number of which have had to close because their customer base has shrunk with a lack of tourists and as people have lost their jobs.

The intent of Bill 24 comments on the current state of Guam's tourism industry, saying it's "unreasonable to mandate additional costs on businesses" given that many are still in a recovery phase and tourism arrivals in fiscal 2021 are expected to fall short by nearly 1.5 million to 80,000.

"It would also help reduce the additional burden placed on those businesses this year who are attempting to bring their employees back to work despite the economic conditions," Bill 24 states.

When the local minimum wage does increase, it will pull the island further away from the federal minimum wage but fall short of the $15 an hour that newly sworn-in President Joe Biden wants to implement. The current federal minimum wage of $7.25 was implemented in 2009.

Torres said she hopes the federal discussion includes the impact to individuals who rely on federal subsidies for food, housing and other assistance programs that have set maximum income levels to determine eligibility.

According to the Congressional Budget Office's 2019 study on minimum wage, setting a $15 an hour minimum wage would boost the earnings of 1.3 million people across the nation above the poverty threshold. However, 1.3 million other workers would become jobless, according to CBO's median estimate.

The Guam Daily Post asked senators of the Guam Legislature two questions regarding delaying the implementation of the minimum wage increase:

• Do you agree with pushing back the minimum wage increase implementation date?

• If so, do you agree with a one-year delay? If not, why?

Here's how they responded:

Speaker Therese Terlaje

Minimum wage was increased to help families meet the burdens of the high cost of living on Guam. I recognize that with the recent lowered projection of tourist arrivals and the questions about eligibility for PUA, serious consideration and discussion needs to be given to the timing of the increase to the minimum wage.

I am open to discussing with our experts from the Department of Labor and other island economists on the positive and negative impacts of the scheduled implementation in March pursuant to P.L. 35-38.

I remain committed to prioritizing our hardworking families and finding a balanced approach to assist our small businesses during this pandemic.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes

I've always said leadership begins with listening and that isn't stopping now. The government should assist our employers during this period of economic depression, and temporary relief of taxes and fees applied to local businesses are already moving forward in this term. I'm confident other effective and creative solutions are being worked on by all 15 senators in the 36th Legislature.

I will be keeping an open mind when listening to private sector stakeholders, minimum wage workers, labor experts and economists before making a decision on any changes to the approved increase of the minimum wage. Developments with the incoming Biden administration may make our local debate moot. But whatever happens in D.C., my view is that no one who works full-time should live in poverty, and that a small business does better when people can afford to buy the things being sold.

Sen. Tony Ada

This is one issue that I prefer to hear from the public before committing to a position on the issue. I know that many of our businesses have been severely impacted by the pandemic. I know, as well, that many of our minimum wage employees have been eagerly anticipating the March increase. I look forward to hearing the testimony on the bill that would delay the implementation.

Sen. Frank Blas (co-sponsor of Bill 24-36)

I am a co-sponsor to the legislation.

Sen. Joanne Brown

I do not support increasing the minimum wage any more than what is already prescribed in the law – that is a $9.25 minimum wage by March of this year.

Our workforce employees are struggling to make ends meet and losing hope in their elected leaders as payment of stimulus checks remain unknown, delays in PUA payments continue week after week, and the outlook for a quick economic recovery is still unclear. Instead, our efforts as policymakers should be placed in the reduction of the business privilege tax as soon as possible, which would allow for businesses to pay their employees the new minimum wage if not even better wages. We mustn't take away any more money from our people. It's cold-hearted and just plain wrong.

Instead, we must do all that we can to get our people off from government assistance and back to working and taking care of their families. We must also prioritize supporting small businesses struggling to remain open so they can keep their workers employed. This should be our focus.

Sen. Chris Duenas (co-sponsor of Bill 24-36)

Yes.

Yes, I agree with a one-year delay.

Sen. James Moylan (main author of Bill 24-36)

As the main author of Bill 24-36, I do support delaying the implementation of the second tier of the minimum wage increase. We aren't attempting to repeal it, rather delaying the date by a year to provide many employers (specifically small businesses) the opportunity to recoup from the economic crisis we are currently in, and more importantly to get more residents back to work. This is a sound policy, and nothing prevents any employer who is able to sustain the additional expenditures from proceeding with wage increases for their employees.

Sen. Telena Nelson

Yes.

Many businesses are struggling to stay afloat through this pandemic and it's become paramount that we support them as the backbone of our island's economy. If local business and especially small businesses are to survive this uncertain economic climate, we must provide them the flexibility and opportunity to reconsolidate and reorganize.

While I continue to support the minimum wage increase with regard to national wage standards and the hard work of our local labor force, the pandemic has forced us all into a very precarious environment. That is why my colleagues and I worked expeditiously to expand the Dave Santos Act through two fiscal measures, increased the threshold for small business tax exemptions to $250,000 and applied a retroactive provision to Jan. 1, 2020 – prior to the height of the pandemic.

Extending the implementation of the minimum wage increase does not reduce my resolve for the increase. All workers should be paid a living wage. This will simply allow our business community to hire more employees and help reduce our high unemployment rate, and will afford the people of Guam more job opportunities as we recover from the impacts of this global crisis.

Sen. Sabina Perez

I am open to delaying implementation of the wage increase if it means that it would allow businesses to stay open or to maintain or hire more employees. I would have to assess the data to make a decision.

I would propose a measured approach to delay implementation based on eligibility requirements.

Sen. Joe San Agustin

No.

I authored P.L. 35-38 on the minimum wage increase, and while I believe there is still an opportunity to maintain the next increase, I am committed to examining the various factors that will contribute to its full implementation. Based on Department of Labor statistics, the first increase affected about 2,300 employees islandwide. Today, many of these individuals are without work due to COVID-19. We can't take away long-overdue increases in Guam's minimum wage without first evaluating the bigger picture.

Sen. Amanda Shelton

I support moving forward with the scheduled minimum wage increase to strengthen our workforce as we recover from the pandemic. Allowing the increase to the minimum wage brings balance to the assistance given to both businesses and our working people over the last year.

Families have relied only on a one-time Economic Impact Payment (stimulus), and unemployment aid for those who lost their jobs.

The upcoming increase means more buying power for many of our island's workers who are struggling to get by. It is essential that we keep the scheduled increase our minimum wage workforce was promised, especially during these austere times.

Sen. Telo Taitague

I do agree with holding off on the second minimum wage increase at this time. Before we proceed with any increase in the immediate future, an economic impact study should be conducted considering the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 on our fragile local economy. With our visitor industry closed since March 2020, businesses are struggling to survive another day – leaving thousands of Guamanians out of work or with less hours to earn an income.

I supported the last minimum wage increase (P.L. 35-38) in 2019 because it provided some relief to working families. If additional increases are to be approved, businesses must be given the time necessary to recover and rebuild from the devastating effects of COVID-19. An economic impact study will provide decision makers with additional information critical to determining the appropriate steps going forward.

Sen. Jose Terlaje

Yes, I support pushing back the minimum wage increase until the economy stabilizes from COVID-19. It's just common sense.

Sen. Mary Torres (co-sponsor of Bill 24)

Supports the delayed implementation.

Sen. Clynt Ridgell did not respond.