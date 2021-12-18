Top officials at the University of Guam and Guam Community College raised some concerns over a bill intended to expand staffing and pay reporting in the government of Guam. Their concerns were mainly related to reporting requirements for short-term employees and the highlighting of certain personal information, although they generally supported regular reporting of staffing information.

While annual budget laws have required government agencies to publish regular staffing reports, Bill 221-36 states that it is at times challenging to obtain information on vacant positions, funding sources and salary adjustments for government employees.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Telo Taitague, who is joined by four other co-sponsors.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In addition to quarterly staffing patterns, Bill 221 would also require monthly personnel information reports that include all new hires and terminations within that month, merit bonuses and changes in salaries unrelated to scheduled increments – promotions and demotions included – permanent and temporary intra- and inter-agency transfers, and a list of employees re-hired based on reemployments rights.

UOG President Thomas Krise, GCC President Mary Okada and Guam Ethics Commission Executive Director Jesse Quenga attended the public hearing on Bill 221 Friday.

"We are concerned a bit about particularly the part-time and student employees, that doing this much reporting ... will add a particular burden to our staffing which is already under stress," Krise said, referring to concerns he and Okada shared.

"Another concern is the publication of personal information, the kind of thing we would not normally make readily available to the public ... If you're reporting on things like someone being demoted, or transferred or let go, we typically don't publicize," he added, stating that it may expose employees to harassment or ridicule.

Okada noted that "termination" implies a negative connotation, but it could simply be due to the end of funding. She suggested using another means to identify that information and also referred to a law that discusses references for employees during recruitment.

When individuals are asked to give a job reference, she said, "we are cautioned as to whether or not our reference is going to be a barrier for somebody seeking employment."

"So if you now have on your website a list of terminated employees, I, as an employer, would probably want to see if you were terminated. And that may not be a good thing for the recruiting agency to see and it will have a negative effect on the employee. And so I ask for clarification on that," Okada said.

The GCC president also noted that demotions can be voluntary. One example is if an employee is experiencing a physical constraint.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said lawmakers could compare staffing patterns from quarter to quarter for differences but Bill 221 proposes a more concise method.

"I hear you about the stigma, but I still think it's a very valuable tool for us to see the changes in hiring," Terlaje said.

Sen. Sabina Perez, a cosponsor, said she wanted to balance transparency with protecting personal information, and asked what avenues can be used to meet that end. Sens. Joanne Brown, Tony Ada and Frank Blas Jr. were the other cosponsors.

Krise said he will look into providing some other language while Okada noted that "separated" might be a better term, although that would include more than just terminated employees. She also requested special consideration to maintain confidentiality for students working part-time at the institutions.

Quenga brought up the topic of enforcement during the hearing.

"Is there any entity that is led with responsibility for ensuring that this is answered to and properly posted as mandated should this bill become law?" he said.

Taitague said the current budget law imposes a civil penalty on head officials in some agencies for not providing timely information, and the ethics commission's concerns can be adopted with similar penalties.

In a statement after the hearing, Taitague also stated that Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerald Perez submitted testimony on Dec. 16 questioning the necessity of Bill 221, as the agency already reports the information outlined in the bill to the Legislature and Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

Taitague noted that BBMR requested a fiscal note waiver for Bill 221, calling it administrative in nature, but not mentioning that GVB and other agencies already provide information to be mandated by the measure.

"I find it difficult to believe that an agency which says it already provides the information required by Bill 221, is now concerned that it’ll be required to do the same thing by statute," Taitague stated.

"It makes me wonder why there’s resistance to providing the public with this additional information on a monthly basis. I believe Bill 221 is a practical way of earning and maintaining the public’s trust as Adelup, the legislature, and agency heads prioritize the use of limited taxpayer funds."