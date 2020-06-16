Senators OK $10M aid, health insurance choice

A cash relief distribution program managed to win unanimous support among lawmakers Monday while a measure that intends to create a choice in health insurance for government of Guam employees and retirees managed to gain just enough votes to gain legislative approval.

"In these challenging times family is more important than ever. Families who did not receive funds for young adult dependents and family members with disabilities deserve equal access to financial assistance," Sen. Amanda Shelton said, in part, regarding the passage of her Bill 367-35.

This bill promises $500 for each eligible member of a qualified family. Families are to apply at the Department of Revenue and Taxation, but the agency has up to 30 days to establish the rules for the program. After the program is implemented, the application period will also last 30 days.

Individuals who filed taxes in 2019, or an alternative year, and have qualified children are eligible for the program.

A qualifying child must also meet age requirements – be younger than the taxpayer claiming a qualifying child and either be younger than 19 as of the close of the calendar year in which the taxable year begins, or be younger than 24 and a student that year. In the case of permanent disability, the age requirements will be treated as met.

Individuals are ineligible if their adjusted gross income exceeds:

$150,000 in the case of a joint return;

$112,500 in the case of a head of household; or

$75,000 in the case of a taxpayer not described by definitions of a qualifying child and "relationship" under the bill.

The governor is authorized to transfer up to $10 million for the program from various sources, including CARES Act funding.

GovGuam financial officials were unable to say how much money was available in the General Fund or in special revenue funds during discussions last week, according to Sen. Telo Taitague.

There was some talk about $3 million in the Rainy Day Fund, but she was unsure where the money came from.

While she ultimately supported Bill 367, Taitague said political games are being played at the people's expense.

Taitague had initially introduced an amendment that included the use of federal CARES Act money but failed because of that provision. However, Shelton later successfully introduced an amendment that added the CARES Act funding.

“What changed? Not a damn thing changed,” Taitague said. “This was frustrating to no end because they were playing games there.”

"If the intent was to help people and we knew there was no money locally and that we’d have to use CARES Act money, then the governor didn’t need this bill to do that," Taitague added.

The governor has stated she does not need legislative authority to spend CARES Act funding.

"If this was going to be done, it should have been done two days ago and not waited for the Legislature to pass a bill that the governor doesn’t need to help the people of Guam," Taitague said.

Meanwhile, eight senators passed the insurance choice measure, Bill 366-35, sponsored by Sen. Jose Terlaje and Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.

Six senators voted against while one senator – James Moylan – was excused.

This measure allows a selection committee to submit the three highest-ranking health insurance proposals to the governor, who then selects the "most economical and beneficial" plan. This is defined as the lowest cost option. Government employees or retirees may choose one of the other qualified plans and pay the difference out of pocket.

Sens. Regine Biscoe Lee, Kelly Marsh, Sabina Perez, Mary Torres and Vice Speaker Telena Nelson voted against Bill 366.

Joseph Cameron, a GovGuam retiree, issued a statement as representative to over 1,500 retirees.

"Majority members of both the Servicio Para I Man Åmko (Services for the Elderly) and the Guam Association of Retired Persons have expressed (sic) and are very, very disappointed in these senators who voted against their wishes," he said.

Other bills that passed: