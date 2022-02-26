Senators OK legislation to address derelict structures

Bill 151-36, the measure to modernize Guam’s laws associated with addressing unsafe buildings and structures, received legislative approval Friday evening.

The legislation provides more teeth to Department of Public Works enforcers by establishing reasonable timelines for building owners to respond, provides flexibility with penalties, and creates accountability with derelict structures, according to Sen. James Moylan, who introduced Bill 151.

The genesis of the legislation was a tour conducted by Sens. Moylan, Tony Ada, Chris Duenas, and Frank Blas Jr., when they visited a dilapidated parking garage in the tourist district of Tumon in 2021. The place was an environmental hazard, a hub for illicit activity, an eyesore and shelter for several homeless individuals and families. The property owner has since secured the site and built a fence around it.

“The intent of the legislation is to not only modernize Guam’s laws associated with derelict structures, but to assure that accountability is in place, and when an inspector provides a building owner a notice, that the issue is not ignored,” Moylan stated.

Bill 151-36 is co-sponsored by Sens. Ada, Duenas, Blas, Joe San Agustin, Mary Torres, Tina Muña Barnes, Jose Terlaje, and Amanda Shelton.