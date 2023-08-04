Senators pass 2 bills removing inspection mandate for schools

A pair of bills that would allow schools that fail their sanitation inspections – or were not inspected – to open by Aug. 23 are headed to the desk of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for consideration.

Lawmakers voted Thursday afternoon to pass Bill 158-37 and Bill 159-37, which would let the Guam Department of Education slide past the hard requirement that schools comply with sanitary regulations or shut down. Both bills, as amended, would require GDOE leadership to submit to monthly oversight hearings while schools are being fixed, as well as give monthly reports on how sanitary violations are being handled.

Unexpected damage from Typhoon Mawar and a need to prevent kids from missing more school days were pointed to by proponents of the measures, which reverse the accelerated timeline for sanitation compliance laid down by senators in March.

Opponents say the measures will send children back into unsafe, hazard-ridden schools.

"Our office will be able to begin the review process when the engrossed bills are delivered," Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post shortly after senators voted Thursday.

"It is our hope to receive the bills as soon as possible," she said, but the speed of the final review depends on how many bills went through and how many amendments were attached.

The signing of at least one measure is likely, as the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has publicly called the accelerated deadline for schools to comply with sanitation regulations, set out in Public Law 37-4, unrealistic and an impediment to schools opening.

GDOE Superintendent Kenneth Swanson told lawmakers earlier this week it would be impossible to comply with sanitation regulations, as required in Public Law 37-4, and get all students back to school by Aug. 23. Debate among senators came down to how to handle the problem of reopening.

Similar approaches

Bill 159, introduced by Republican Minority Leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr., would postpone the deadline for sanitation regulation compliance to the school year after next, 2024-2025, while inputting oversight requirements for GDOE until it gets every school permitted.

Democrat Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas' Bill 158 would let schools awaiting an inspection from the backlogged Department of Public Health and Social Services to open outright and then allow schools that technically fail their inspections to be reopened at the discretion of the superintendent. Sen. Telo Taitague successfully amended it to add similar reporting requirements to Bill 159, and to require that the director of Public Health also sign off on the reopening of schools that fail inspection.

Sens. Chris Barnett and Sabina Perez and Speaker Therese Terlaje voted against both measures.

Sens. Joanne Brown, Blas, Chris Duenas, Tom Fisher, Jesse Lujan, Roy Quinata, Joe San Agustin, San Nicolas, Amanda Shelton and Taitague, and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes voted in favor of the measures.

Sen. Will Parkinson was absent and excused.

Heated debate

Education Chair Sen. Chris Barnett read a number of text messages on the session floor from constituents who said they did not want their kids to go back into unsanitary schools, including a teacher at Wettengel Elementary School, who said her school failed its inspection Thursday because of roach and rat infestations. The poor conditions at schools started long before Mawar, Barnett said.

"We talked about sending our kids back into schools. I just want to be clear that we're not talking about a stray marker on a desk. We're talking about real and significant health and safety risks," Barnett said, adding that several schools were without working restrooms.

Failure to hold to the sanitation regulations, even if it resulted in delayed reopening, would just lead to schools failing next summer.

"The work will stop because the school aide (and) the cafeteria workers – who are working hard at our schools because they're not getting the help that was promised that we all seem so eager to explain away – they're going to be pulled to start preparing for students coming onto these broken, unsafe, unhealthy schools," he said.

An attempt by the senator to add more sanitary violation disclosures onto Bill 158 was blocked by Sens. Taitague and Duenas.

Sen. Joanne Brown, co-chair of the committee on health, fired back at Barnett.

"Who here is happy with where we're at? Who here condones where we're at? I don't think any of us do," she said. "But we are not the arms and legs and infrastructure of GDOE to go into the schools and fix it."

Senators had to face the practical realities of the school system. Just working out double sessions for the destroyed Simon Sanchez High School, which school officials have said will not serve any students this year, was a huge task for GDOE, Brown said. The former director of the Department of Public Works said there was no way DPW has enough busing capacity to handle double sessions for numerous schools around the island.

"We just can't throw our hands up in the air ... and say, 'Oh, my God, you know, the sky is falling' ... and leave kids out for three or four or five or six months, out of the classroom. These children are already behind," she said.

"Imagine these kids. Imagine the kids are going to graduate. We still have to make up instructional time. How do you suggest we do that?"

'Toxic' workplace, says Parkinson

Sen. Parkinson, who was absent Thursday, apparently was participating in the Guam International Open Chess Tournament.

Organizers confirmed he participated in his match during the latest round held Thursday. Parkinson is scheduled to appear in the tournament Friday as well, during the final day of competition.

Parkinson said he made the commitment weeks in advance, and was attending the emergency session of the Legislature between rounds.

"That place was becoming very counterproductive. There are people crying and yelling. And people were saying all sorts of horrible things to each other. And honestly, that was just a real toxic ... workplace to be in. And I already knew how I was going to vote. I knew these bills were going to be passed. And I thought the more important thing was to honor my commitments to the kids," Parkinson told the Post. "I don't regret it at all."

He said he would have voted in support of both Bill 158 and Bill 159.

Not all of his colleagues were aware of Parkinson's participation in the tournament. Sen. Taitague told the Post she was poised to object to excusing him from session, but was assured by Sen. Shelton that Parkinson's absence was due to illness.

Parkinson, when asked, said he was ill Wednesday but did not tell his colleagues anything Thursday morning. His colleagues were "within their right" to argue that he shouldn't be excused.