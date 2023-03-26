Senators pass 22% raise bill

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero can now consider a measure that funds 22% pay raises for government of Guam employees under the General Pay Plan, and others also slated for raises who are employed by autonomous and semi-autonomous entities, like the University of Guam.

After much debate from lawmakers on the contentious measure, well into Friday evening senators voted to pass Bill 24-37, the measure that appropriates money for the already approved raises.

The version approved Friday included amendments to the initial bill introduced by the Committee on Rules at the request of Leon Guerrero, who tussled with lawmakers over the bill in multiple special sessions called last week.

The bill, as passed by the 37th Guam Legislature, requires the governor to submit a written plan to address the payment of merit bonuses, annual increments and government financial assistance to local businesses before the salary adjustments can be implemented.

The amendment addressed concerns that were brought up in the discussion of the bill. The Legislature spent days discussing the pay raise measure with government finance and human resource officials. Discussions turned to unpaid merit bonuses Thursday. The governor plans to pay these bonuses, but only those earned during her administration, The Guam Daily Post files state.

The 22% raises for classified employees also includes the Judiciary of Guam, which recently passed a resolution to request that GovGuam defense attorneys receive a raise to match the previous raise given to government prosecuting attorneys. It also requested a raise for court law enforcement officers to ensure pay equity.

Bill 24-37 was transmitted to the Office of the Governor for her review and signature Friday evening.

Bill under review

On Saturday, the governor’s communications director, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, told the Post “the bill is currently under review.”

She said a comment would be provided once the review is complete.

The measure leading up to this point saw a fair amount of pushback – mainly from Republican lawmakers concerned with affordability and other government obligations. Initially, the measure failed to make it on the agenda for a scheduled, regular session, which brought criticism from the governor who then called for special session last Sunday.

Post files state the proposed raises were backed by government workers and managers who stated their support in public hearings on the measure to senators.

Initially, the measure called for $16 million to be appropriated to the Department of Administration for pay raises to GPP employees by April, but, following a public hearing in late February, Bill 24 was amended to about $21 million – now including funding for the judiciary, UOG and other government agencies, Post files state.