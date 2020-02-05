A bill that aims to provide $10 million to help Guam Memorial Hospital was passed by senators during session on Tuesday.

The money, according to the bill’s author, Sen. Therese Terlaje, will go toward the hospital’s “top three urgent projects,” which are: fixing the leaking roof, possibly replacing the decades-old electrical panel and procuring and installing a new electronic health record system

Bill 210-35 uses revenue from the hospital's Capital Improvement Fund.

“I am thankful for the unanimous support of my colleagues. The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority continues to be in dire need of capital improvements and equipment to meet the (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) requirements and ensure future Medicare funding. This is a great step toward improvements in health care for our people at our only public hospital,” stated Terlaje, who is the legislative health committee chairwoman.

Even with 13 votes in favor of the bill, it's unclear if Adelup will support the bill and sign it into law.

The GMHA Capital Improvement Fund is part of the fiscal 2020 budget law, Public Law 35-36, which sets aside $10 million of excess 2019 revenues for capital improvement projects, specifically to be used to repair or replace the electrical panel and necessary generator, Terlaje stated.

“The Bureau of Budget and Management Research has suggested that the $10 million not be deposited into the hospital Capital Improvement Fund, but instead be used to pay down the cumulative General Fund deficit,” her press release noted.

For two fiscal years in a row, the hospital was denied funding requested for capital improvement projects and was appropriated significantly less than its total budget request, a Jan. 31 statement from Terlaje’s office stated.

“In 2019, the GMHA requested a total of $242 million but only received $30 million,” the release stated. “In 2020, the GMHA requested a total of $192 million … but only received $28 million.”

For years, GMH has requested funding for capital improvement projects to address the roof, which leaked water into the elevator shafts, causing elevators to break down. There have been occasions where all four elevators were broken, making it a challenge to bring food up to patients’ rooms, or move patients between floors, among other things.

The electric panel is part of the original building constructed in the 1970s. GMH officials have said it needs to be replaced with a larger, more modern panel that meets current safety and health industry codes and is able to safely support the additional rooms and machines.

A team from the Army Corps of Engineers concurred that the panel had to be replaced. The team also said that while GMH isn’t going to fall apart on residents, there are many cracks and other infrastructure issues that need to be fixed before they become bigger and more expensive problems.

Terlaje has tried to get GMH more funding but has met resistance during the discussions for the current fiscal year's budget and again with the $10 million.